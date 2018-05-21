Eagles promote Andy Weidl to director of player personnel, add three to scouting staff

Eagles receive invitation to White House, but will some pass on it?

Top executive Howie Roseman (left) and Joe Douglas, vice president of player personnel, have a few new names on the Eagles scout team this year.

The Eagles promoted Andy Weidl to director of player personnel, giving a new title to Joe Douglas’ top assistant in the front office.

Weidl, who works closely with Douglas in assembling the Eagles’ roster, was the assistant director of player personnel the last two seasons. There will be speculation throughout the season that Douglas, the Eagles’ vice president of player personnel, could be on top of lists for potential general manger openings elsewhere in the NFL. Weidl is next on the Eagles’ organizational flow chart after Douglas. He enters his 21st season in the NFL.

Weidl’s promotion headlined eight changes in the Eagles scouting department. Alan Wolking was promoted to assistant director of college scouting after spending eight seasons as an area scout for the Eagles.

>>READ MORE: Joe Douglas, the Eagles’ top scout, has climbed the ranks to become one of the NFL’s top talent evaluators

The Eagles made three additions to their scouting staff: Patrick Stewart, Shawn Heinlen, and Lee DiValerio. Stewart will be a national scout and comes to the Eagles after 11 seasons in New England. Heinlen will scout the southwest and comes to Philadelphia after 15 seasons with Buffalo. DiValerio will be a scouting assistant after working as a student assistant at Villanova.

The team also gave new roles to Ryan Myers (West Coast area scout), Jim Ward (northeast area scout), and Casey Weidl (player personnel coordinator). Casey Weidl is Andy Weidl’s younger brother and was the college scouting coordinator during the last two seasons.

The two most notable exits for the Eagles are Mike Bradway, who was the assistant director of college scouting; and Trey Brown, who was a player personnel executive and the college scouting director in 2016. Bradway was hired by the Chiefs as the assistant director of personnel.