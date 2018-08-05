Eagles coach Doug Pederson, top executive Howie Roseman sign contract extensions through 2022

Will Eagles' Darren Sproles make the Hall of Fame?

Eagles coach Doug Pederson (left) and Howie Roseman hold the NFC Championship trophy after the Eagles beat the Vikings to advance to the Super Bowl.

The Eagles rewarded coach Doug Pederson and top executive Howie Roseman with contract extensions through 2022 on Sunday, keeping the Eagles’ brain trust locked up together for at least five more years.

“We are thrilled to solidify continuity in our organization’s leadership with the extensions of Doug Pederson and Howie Roseman, whose collaborative partnership helped deliver our city its first Super Bowl championship,” Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. “Doug and Howie are committed to the success of our franchise by ensuring that we remain competitive, both in the short and long term. That unified vision for the future of our team is what gives us the best chance to win moving forward.”

Pederson, 50, won the Super Bowl in his second year as head coach with the Eagles. The team had previously exercised a fifth-year option in his contract, but the new deal adds two more years to his deal.

Roseman, 43, is in his third year back in charge of personnel after losing his role in football decisions during the 2015 season. He holds the title of executive vice president of football operations, but he has only had final say on personnel decisions since 2016. During that time, he reshaped the Eagles’ roster, acquiring quarterback Carson Wentz and building one of the NFL’s deepest teams.

