Doug Pederson's contract extended through 2020 as Eagles pick up fifth-year option

Eagles’ coach Doug Pederson celebrates after the Eagles won the Super Bowl in February.

The Eagles exercised a fifth-year option on coach Doug Pederson’s contract to keep him signed in Philadelphia through 2020, the NFL Network reported.

When Pederson was hired in 2016, it was reported as a five-year contract. As it turned out, the fifth year of that deal was a team option. After winning the Super Bowl, the Eagles picked up that option — so it’s now officially a five-year deal.

Pederson, 50, has a 20-12 record in two seasons with the Eagles. Of course, he’s 3-0 in the postseason and beat future Hall of Famer Bill Belichick in the Super Bowl. And he did with backup quarterback Nick Foles during a season that started with Pederson’s coaching acumen publicly questioned.

Pederson enters his third season with more job security than any coach in Eagles history. At the very least, though, he’s under contract for three more seasons.