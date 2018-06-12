Doug Pederson says it's too soon to know if Nick Foles or Carson Wentz will start Eagles season opener

Duce Staley might not be Eagles' offensive coordinator, but he's confident about his new role

Eagles quarterbacks Carson Wentz (left) and Nick Foles both participated in last week’s OTAs, but Wentz was still limited as he recovers from injury.

Carson Wentz is the Eagles’ starting quarterback when healthy, but Wentz is not yet healthy. So at this moment, coach Doug Pederson is looking at Nick Foles as his top quarterback. That could include the Sept. 6 season opener against the Atlanta Falcons. When the time comes, though, it will be Wentz again.

“I still believe this is Carson’s team,” Pederson said Tuesday as the Eagles began a three-day mandatory minicamp. “I don’t think differently about that.”

Pederson was asked what he thought about giving Foles the first snap of the season opener. Pederson, focused on the minicamp, answered that Foles is the top quarterback at this week’s camp.

“Right now, today, that’s the case, because Carson is not ready,” Pederson said. “I can’t speak for September when we open up against the Falcons. I don’t know where we’re going to be. I think on the outside world, people looking at the Philadelphia Eagles, they’ll see, yeah, Nick deserves an opportunity. But this is the offseason still.”

The Eagles are “encouraged” by Wentz’s progress, Pederson said. The coach acknowledged that Wentz is “obviously very limited,” not yet taking full-team drills. Of course, there’s a lot of time between June 12 and Sept. 6.

“Right now, standing here today, if we’re playing a game, I’d probably say Nick Foles is going on the field,” Pederson said. “That’s where we’re at today. Now come September, we don’t know yet.”

Pederson reiterated that the relationship is strong between Wentz and Foles because “there’s no egos involved.”

Also of note: The Eagles have full attendance at this week’s camp, including Darren Sproles and Michael Bennett. Sproles and Bennett missed organized team activities, which were voluntary.

