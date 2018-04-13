Dez Bryant cut by Dallas Cowboys, hints at staying in NFC East

Donovan Mitchell is not letting go of his fight with Ben Simmons over Rookie of the Year

Rob Tornoe is a Philly.com editor and covers sports media. He also draws sports cartoons.

Dez Bryant is no longer a member of the Dallas Cowboys. The 29-year-old star wide receiver was cut Friday after a short meeting with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, the team said in a statement Friday afternoon.

“This was not an easy decision. It was made based upon doing what we believe is in the best interest of the Dallas Cowboys,” Jones said in the statement. “We arrived at this crossroad collectively with input from several voices within the organization. Ultimately, we determined it was time to go in a new direction.”

Shortly after the news, Bryant wrote on Twitter, “let’s start the process.”

Bryant, who has played with the Cowboys since he was drafted with the No. 24 pick in 2010, was due a base salary of $12.5 million coming off a down season in which he posted a career low in yards per catch and hauled in just six touchdowns. It was his third straight season of declining production after having signed a five-year, $70 million contract back in 2015.

“Cowboys coaches started seeing Bryant’s overwhelming physical gifts start to slip all the way back in 2015, the injury-plagued first season of his five-year, $70 million second contract,” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer wrote earlier this month. “And that hasn’t reversed itself. Three years later, at the point in his career when some players reinvent themselves by becoming craftier, Bryant’s struggle to adjust to playing at a different speed has disappointed the team.”

According to DallasCowboys.com columnist Mickey Spagnola, Bryant hinted he might be joining a team in the NFC East.

“Dez walked out saying I’ll see guys twice this year, I’m told,” Spagnola wrote on Twitter. “So that’s that.”

Dez walked out saying I'll see guys twice this year, I'm told. So that's that. — Mickey Spagnola (@Spags52) April 13, 2018

Following the shocking news, several Eagles players took to Twitter to respond to Bryant’s sudden exit from Dallas:

👀 — Jalen Mills (@greengoblin) April 13, 2018

👀 — Lane Johnson (@Lanejohnson65) April 13, 2018

Ain’t no loyalty in this game! This is the hunger games! — Mike Wallace (@Wallace17_daKid) April 13, 2018

