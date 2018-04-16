Daryl Worley, released by Eagles, charged with DUI, firearms felony

Les Bowen has covered the Eagles since 2002. Before that, he covered the Flyers for 13 years. He came to the Daily News from the Charlotte Observer in May 1983, just as the Sixers were winning the NBA championship. He thought, "Gosh, this sort of thing must happen all the time here."

Daryl Worley is shown celebrating an interception when he was a member of the Carolina Panthers in 2017. Worley, a recent Eagles trade acquisition, was cut by Philadelphia hours after being arrested near the team’s practice facility. He was found passed out in his car in possession of a gun.

Former Eagles cornerback Daryl Worley has been charged with violation of the uniform firearms act, driving under the influence, disorderly conduct “and related offenses,” Philadelphia police said Monday.

Charging documents indicate those related offenses include “possession of an instrument of crime with intent” and resisting arrest. A law enforcement source said one of the firearms charges is a felony.

Police said Worley, 23, a North Philadelphia native with a listed address in Swedesboro, N.J., was found passed out in a car near Broad Street and Pattison Avenue, close to the team’s practice facility, around 6 a.m. Sunday. He is alleged to have begun fighting with officers who woke him and police used a taser to subdue him, a source close to the situation said, confirming an NFL Network report. A gun was recovered, which was not properly registered, according to the charges.

The charges indicate that Worley did not cooperate with officers, but since he was not charged with assault, his resistance must not have been terribly violent, the law enforcement source said. Worley was arraigned and released after posting 10 percent of his $25,000 bail Sunday evening. Worley, who would have made $670,000 this season, faces a May 1 preliminary hearing.

The Eagles released Worley on Sunday evening, while he was still in custody. They had traded for him 37 days earlier, sending veteran wide receiver Torrey Smith to Carolina, the team that drafted Worley in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft out of West Virginia. Worley is a Penn Charter grad. He had started 25 games over two seasons with the Panthers.

Worley’s attorney, Fortunato Perri Jr., said Monday he was “still reviewing the circumstances” of the arrest. Perri said it was “unfortunate” that the Eagles released Worley, but said, “We’re hopeful that we can resolve this matter so he can resume his career in the NFL.”

Worley could face a league suspension, which might affect his chances of signing elsewhere soon.

