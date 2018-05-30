Eagles' Chris Long duped a lot of reporters and The Daily Caller on Twitter May 30

Eagles defensive end Chris Long duped a number of reporters (and at least one news website) with a sarcastic tweet mocking the toughness of hockey players.

There is no sarcasm on the internet. There is only outrage.

Eagles defender Chris Long, an avid social media user known who has the most entertaining Twitter account this side of Joel Embiid, decided to mix it up a bit on Monday night during two big sports events — Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets, and Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals.

I see some ppl saying “turn on the Stanley Cup.” Guys take too many breaks in hockey. Shift changes constantly. For instance, last night,, Lebron played the entire game. I’d rather watch the grinders. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) May 29, 2018

Long sent out the sarcastic tweet with the intention of mocking people who criticize athletes for being weak or soft. But despite clearly saying it was a “joke” in a subsequent tweet, his message was read as a ridiculous criticism of hockey by a number of well-known reporters and media personalities.

“Oh, Chris. Stick to…..everything else in the world that you’re absolutely right about,” wrote Dallas Morning News columnist Tim Cowlishaw in a since-deleted tweet. “And ask an Eagles trainer about what it takes to play hockey.”

Boston-based MLB reporter Jen Royle was also among those that was fooled.

What in the hell…. Guarantee most NFL players couldn’t skate a 2-minute shift. This is brutal. https://t.co/7Ptxn8FaN0 — Jen Royle (@Jen_Royle) May 29, 2018

As was ESPN radio host Mike Salk.

This is one of the worst takes I've ever seen from a pro athlete. https://t.co/sxPTx4gBHX — Mike Salk, 710 ESPN (@TheMikeSalk) May 29, 2018

Duped worst of all was the conservative news website The Daily Caller, which called it “one of the dumbest tweets you’ll ever see about hockey.” Daily Caller reporter David Hookstead devoted an entire post to tearing down Long’s apparent criticism of the toughness of hockey players, noting they “skate around with knives attached to their feet” and that “NHL players are lightyears tougher than their NBA counterparts.”

“I’m more than man enough to admit that Philadelphia Eagles star Chris Long successfully trolled me with his hockey tweet,” Hookstead wrote in a new post Tuesday night. “If you can’t laugh, then what is this all about?”

Long told ESPN that the tweet fooled so many people, he was cringing over the response, especially since he conceded he’s been duped before online.

“The problem is, I’m going to be like walking through Canada at some point and just get jumped,” Long told ESPN’s Tim McManus following Tuesday’s practice. “And I’m going to be laying on the ground and I’m going to be like, ‘It was a joke.’ ”

In addition to his love of social media, Long has become one of the most widely-recognized NFL players to protest racial injustice during the national anthem. On Tuesday, Long made it clear that he wasn’t a fan of the NFL’s new national anthem policy, which was adopted by league owners last week.

“It’s their right, but I think it was a dumb move and I think it was clumsy,” Long said. “I don’t think it was rooted in patriotism. I love this country, I love our vets, the guys protesting love our country and love our vets.

“I think it was driven by fear of a diminished bottom line … and the underlying factor is that they are afraid of the president,” the veteran defensive lineman added.