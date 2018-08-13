Eagles' Chris Long might not mention the Super Bowl when he sees his old Patriots friends; No Alshon Jeffery update

Eagles' Chris Long might not mention the Super Bowl when he sees his old Patriots friends; No Alshon Jeffery update Aug 13

Eagles defensive end Chris Long kisses the Lombardi trophy after Super Bowl LII, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. The Eagles won 41-33. TIM TAI / Staff Photographer

This preseason game coming up Thursday at New England is not a “Super Bowl rematch,” of course. The stakes are just a tad lower, and many of the prospective combatants on these 90-man training-camp rosters didn’t come any closer to competing in Super Bowl LII than you did.

But it is interesting to see the Eagles cross paths with the dynasty they interrupted, 41-33, back on Feb. 4, in what might have been the greatest moment in the history of Philadelphia sports.

It’s particularly interesting if you are Chris Long, a defensive end who won Super Bowl LI with the Patriots, then helped defeat them with the Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

“Last year’s last year. Both teams have big goals in mind,” Long said Monday. “They’re a premier organization in this league. I know how they operate – they’re keeping the main thing the main thing, and that’s getting better every week.”

Long said he expects to check in with old friends, such as Pats corner Devin McCourty, linebacker Dont’a Hightower, and safety Patrick Chung, but he isn’t planning to do any gloating.

Shouldering uncertainty?

An NFL Network report Monday speculated that Eagles receiver Alshon Jeffery, who started training camp on the physically unable to perform list, just might stay on that list for the start of the regular season.

That would be a heckuva setback, since if you start the season on PUP, you can’t come off it for six weeks. Jeffery hasn’t updated reporters on his progress lately, but when last heard from, he said he’d be ready for the season opener, Sept. 6 against Atlanta. Missing that date by a week or two wouldn’t be a huge deal, missing it by six kind of would be.

Jeffery played the entire Super Bowl season with a torn rotator cuff, then got it repaired in February. His agent, Tory Dandy, did not respond to a request for comment Monday.

Tough day, but overall, he can’t kick

Eagles kicker Jake Elliott has been virtually automatic this training camp, so it was shocking to see Elliott miss field goals at least twice wide left Monday, and once wide right. Rain drove the team indoors for the first time this year.

“Sometimes you just miss a few kicks … I’ve had a really good camp, I feel really comfortable out there,” Elliott said. “I don’t know if there’s any rhyme or reason. Adjusting to kicking on turf? I hadn’t done that in a while. It’s not an excuse, at all. Just missed a few kicks. Have to go back, watch the film and learn from it.”

Birdseed

Rookie running back Josh Adams fell awkwardly and left practice; Evans was impressive in the preseason opener, carrying the ball six times for 30 yards … Rookie tight end Dallas Goedert (elbow) returned to practice but was limited to individual work.

