Brian Dawkins leaving Eagles front office just 2 months before Hall of Fame induction

Brian Dawkins is looking into starting some sort of philanthropic venture.

When the Eagles hired Brian Dawkins as a football operations executive fewer than two years ago, many Eagles fans envisioned a scenario where Dawkins, one of the most popular players to ever play for the franchise, might some day become the team’s general manager.

Well, it doesn’t look like that’s ever going to happen.

The five-time All-Pro safety, who will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton on August 4, told the Inquirer and Daily News on Tuesday that he is leaving the organization.

Dawkins said he plans to start a philanthropic venture that will allow him to affect people’s lives. He didn’t say what prompted the decision to leave the Eagles or how long he had been thinking about it.

Dawkins spent 16 seasons in the NFL, the first 13 of them with the Eagles. He was a nine-time Pro Bowler and was named to the NFL’s all-decade team of the 2000s. He left the Eagles after the 2008 season and signed with the Denver Broncos, where he played his final three years.

He signed a one-day contract with the Eagles in April 2012 so he could retire as an Eagle, and had his No. 20 retired by the team later that year. Four years later, in July 2016, the Eagles brought him into the front office. Two weeks after that, he was given the title of football operations executive.

“With last year being his first year, he’s just dived in and tried to make his own role with all of the things that he does, whether it be helping out in player development or helping out in player personnel,’’ Joe Douglas, the team’s vice-president of player personnel said in early February. “The one thing about Brian (is) he just wants to see the Eagles win. That’s his only goal.’’

The Eagles made it to the NFC championship game five times when Dawkins played for them, but never won a Super Bowl. Dawkins finally earned a Super Bowl ring in February when the Eagles beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Several Eagles defensive players, including linebacker Nigel Bradham and safety Malcolm Jenkins, credited Dawkins with helping them elevate their game last season.

“Brian hasn’t tried to overstep his boundaries, but he pulls guys aside and constantly gives us tips on how we can improve our game,’’ Jenkins said before the win over the Patriots. “I know it’s helped me this year. And I know it’s helped guys like Nigel, (cornerback) Ronald (Darby) and a few other guys.’’

“Dawk’s got a lot of street cred,’’ Douglas said then. “When he speaks, especially defensive backs or any defensive players (are going to listen). He’s certainly been an asset as far as the advice and the mentorship he has rendered to these guys.’’

It was unclear, however, whether the Eagles’ defensive coaches welcomed Dawkins’ help. In February, both defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and defensive backs coach Cory Undlin seemed to go out of their way to minimize Dawkins’ impact on player performance.

