Brandon Graham, Alshon Jeffery and Chris Maragos start Eagles training camp on PUP

The Eagles' annual training-camp ritual: Filling in the pieces of the roster puzzle Jul 25

Les Bowen has covered the Eagles since 2002. Before that, he covered the Flyers for 13 years. He came to the Daily News from the Charlotte Observer in May 1983, just as the Sixers were winning the NBA championship. He thought, "Gosh, this sort of thing must happen all the time here."

In a huge fourth-quarter play, Brandon Brandon Graham forced this crucial Super Bowl fumble by Tom Brady despite a high ankle sprain that eventually required surgery. Graham is starting training camp on the PUP list as he recovers.

As the Eagles prepared for their initial practice of training camp Thursday, they announced that defensive end Brandon Graham, wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and safety/special teams ace Chris Maragos are beginning camp on the physically-unable-to-perform list.

All three players are coming off surgeries — Graham to an ankle, Jeffery to a shoulder and Maragos to a knee. They can come off the list at any time when they are ready to practice. But if they are unable to practice all through the preseason, putting them on PUP now ensures the option of allowing them to start the regular season there, which means they would not count toward the 53-man roster.

The team also said wide receiver Bryce Treggs and defensive tackle Tim Jernigan will start camp on the non-football injury list, which means they were injured in the offseason, not while working at the team facility. Jernigan had surgery for a herniated disk. It isn’t clear what happened to Treggs, who seemed healthy through the June minicamp.

