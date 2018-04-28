Eagles draft Pittsburgh cornerback Avonte Maddox, Florida State defensive end Josh Sweat in fourth round

Eagles draft Dallas Goedert out of South Dakota State in second round of NFL draft

Eagles draft Dallas Goedert out of South Dakota State in second round of NFL draft Apr 27

Avonte Maddox (14) could compete for the Eagles’ nickel corner role next season.

The Eagles drafted Pittsburgh cornerback Avonte Maddox with their first of two fourth-round picks, the No. 125 overall selection. They took Florida State defensive end Josh Sweat with the No. 130 overall pick, their second in the fourth round.

Maddox is 5-foot-9 and 184 pounds. He ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash. He can compete for the Eagles’ nickel cornerback spot after the Eagles lost Patrick Robinson.

The knock on Maddox is his size, but there’s no knocking his production. He was third-team all-ACC last season and started at Pitt since his freshman season. He had eight career interceptions for the Panthers.

Maddox returned kicks as a freshman and sophomore, but hasn’t done it since.

Sweat is an upside pick. He was one of the top recruits in the country coming out of high school and has a lot of potential in his 6-foot-5, 251-pound frame. Sweat ran a blazing 4.53-second 40-yard dash. He had seven sacks in 2016 and 5.5 sacks in 2017. A knee injury hurt his draft stock.

The two picks come a day after the Eagles’ first pick in the second round, when they added Dallas Goedert, a tight end out of South Dakota State.

