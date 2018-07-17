The Philadelphia Eagles mock Amazon over Prime Day outages

An Eagles fan puts on sunglasses over an underdog mask before the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field.

It wasn’t the greatest start for Prime Day for Amazon, and it looks like users in New York and Philadelphia were still experiencing some glitches Tuesday morning.

The internet powerhouse ran into some early snags Monday afternoon, as deal-seekers flooding Amazon’s servers ended up getting images of dogs along with the words, “Uh-oh. Something went wrong on our end.”

“Some customers are having difficulty shopping, and we’re working quickly to resolve this issue,” Amazon said in a statement Monday afternoon, noting that despite the glitches, many users were still able to shop successfully. By Monday night, Amazon had addressed the majority of its tech issues, which impacted both its desktop site and the mobile app.

Philadelphia was among the hot spots experiencing outages Monday afternoon, and according to DownDetector, some users in the region were still dealing with lingering glitches Tuesday morning.

The social media team at the Philadelphia Eagles, who never seem to miss an opportunity to stand out on Twitter (especially when FS1 host Colin Cowherd is concerned), took the opportunity to poke some fun at the online megastore with its own dogs.

In addition to web glitches, about 1,800 Amazon workers in Spain went on strike Monday over complaints that included longer hours, slashed bonuses and insufficient safeguards from diseases. Thousands more Amazon employees in Germany are expected to strike on Tuesday over similar complaints.

“The message is clear — while the online giant gets rich, it is saving money on the health of its workers,” Stefanie Nutzenberger, a spokesman for the union representing the workers, said in a statement.

A number of other retailers, from Target to Urban Outfitters, are offering their own deals during Amazon’s Prime Day.

Last year, Amazon brought in an estimated $1 billion in sales on it’s third annual Prime Day. And according to One Click Retail, which measures ecommerce data, Amazon sold about $1 million worth of products a minute during peak time last year.

“There is no doubt that this will erode sales and deter some customers from buying,” Neil Saunders, managing director of research firm GlobalData Retail, told the Washington Post. “The outage is especially problematic as many of Amazon’s Prime deals are promoted for a set window of time – something that could cause a great deal of frustration for potential customers.”

Prime Day continues all day Tuesday, and is scheduled to end at 3 a.m. Philadelphia time Wednesday. So you still have plenty time to nab your own underdog mask, if you don’t already have one.