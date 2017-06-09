Will Eagles QB Carson Wentz be good enough to avoid a 'sophomore slump'? | Ed Rendell

Ed Rendell is a former two-term governor of Pennsylvania, and mayor and district attorney of Philadelphia. He also is an avid sports fan. "Sports is so much a part of what makes Philadelphia a special place," he says. He brings the fans' perspective to the Daily News with "View from the Stands." Among his goals is for his column to be about what the average fan is thinking about, so let him know what is on your mind.

Carson Wentz should have enough talent around him to avoid the pitfalls of a 'sophomore slump.'

AS THE 2017 Eagles football season draws near, Birds loyalists are getting ready for their preseason ritual - alternating between wild-eyed enthusiasm about whether they should be making Super Bowl reservations and traditional pessimism that something is bound to go wrong.

Now that the dust has settled from the draft and free agency, there is no question the Birds improved by adding some important new weapons on offense and making some interesting new additions on defense.

So, with all of the new weapons around him, will Carson Wentz improve as the Eagles' starting quarterback or regress with a "sophomore slump"? In fairness to the pessimists, they have a reason to worry about quarterbacks who look great in their first year as a starter and then regress significantly in Year 2. One glaring example: the infamous Bobby Hoying. This 6-3, 221-pound Buckeye looked like the perfect prototype for an NFL signal caller and he took over as QB for the last six games of the woeful 1997 Eagles season. In that time, he looked like a future All-Pro, completing 57 percent of his passes for 1,573 yards, with 11 TDs and only six interceptions as the Birds finished with a respectable 2-3-1 record. Hoying not only showed accuracy, but also demonstrated tremendous arm strength.

Birds fans thought we finally had someone who would lead us to the Promised Land.

Not so fast! The next year Hoying started seven games and the Eagles won only one. His completion percentage dropped to 50.9 percent and, shockingly, he threw zero touchdown passes and nine interceptions. Our bright hopes were dashed, and the next year he was shuffled off to Oakland, where in two years he threw seven passes, completed two for 10 yards and was out of football by the end of the 2000 season - a meteoric descent.

Nick Foles took over as the starter in midseason and in the next 10 games, the Eagles achieved an 8-2 record. Foles was unbelievably spectacular. He completed 64 percent of his passes for an average of 9.1 yards per attempt and threw an impressive 27 passes with an incredible interception total of only two. He was a stunningly instant success, but the next year he descended back to earth and threw only 13 touchdowns, with 10 interceptions and his completion percentage dropped to 58 percent. By the beginning of the next season, he was traded to St. Louis, where, in 11 starts, he threw only seven touchdowns with 10 interceptions. Now, he is back, and the Birds are touting him as the best backup QB in the NFL. Maybe so, but we have seen that rodeo before.

In 1996, Ty Detmer stepped in as the Eagles quarterback and led them to a 7-4 record, completing 59 percent of his passes for an impressive 2,911 yards, 15 TDs and 13 interceptions. He moved the Eagles offense up and down the field. We had high hopes as the '97 season dawned, but, with Detmer at the helm, the Eagles went 2-5 during his seven starts, and his completion percentage dropped to 55. By the next season, he was off to San Francisco.

Birds fans who worry whether Wentz is truly the quarterback who will lead us to glory are quick to point out that, although he had a fast start and looked great out of the shoot, during the second half of the season he had somewhat erratic production.

Among the current crop of very good NFL quarterbacks, only Drew Brees and Philip Rivers were victims of the "sophomore slump." In 2006, Rivers' first year as a starter, the Chargers went 14-2, with Rivers throwing 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions. In 2007, the team's record dropped to a still respectable 11-5, but his completion percentage and passing yards went down and his interception total went up from nine to 15. Despite this slight regression, Rivers has had nine more years for the Chargers as an outstanding QB. Drew Brees had a more dramatic descent in his second year. In 2002, the Saints went 8-8, Brees threw for 3,284 yards with 17 TDs and 16 interceptions. In 2003, he started 11 games and the team's record fell to 2-9. His completion percentage dropped by almost 4 percentage points and he threw for only 2,108 yards with 11 TDs and 15 interceptions. But of course, Brees has played for the Saints for another 13 years and each time, he made them one of the most dangerous offensive teams in the league.

A reassuring case that of Peyton Manning. In 1998, he started every game and the Colts went 3-13. He completed 57 percent of his passes with 26 TDs and 28 interceptions. In his second year, he led the Colts to a dramatic reversal as they finished 13-3. His completion percentage rose by almost 5 points and he reduced his interceptions to 15.

Tom Brady, Eli Manning, Ben Roethlisberger and Joe Flacco all had as good a second year as they did in their first.

So for you pessimistic Birds fans, take a deep breath. Wentz is not Hoying, Detmer or Foles. There is little reason to worry about a "sophomore slump." In fact, with the new weapons around him, I predict he will actually have a significantly better year than his impressive rookie season. But nevertheless, don't make any Super Bowl reservations just yet.

