Eagles' Pederson ramps up competition during team workouts

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson talks with linebacker Mychal Kendricks during OTAs May 23, 2017. The second-year coach is making use of competitions in practice to motivate his players.

The NovaCare Complex doesn't have as many open parking spaces as it used to. As the NFL has grown, so, too, have the Eagles and their number of employees. Depending upon the day and time of arrival, players could have an extra 25 yards to walk to and from the practice facility if they're among the last to show.

An additional 50 steps might not sound like much for a professional athlete, but at the end of an exhaustive day of workouts, every step counts.

The players, however, can avoid having to arrive early to get a good spot. Just win one of Doug Pederson's new weight room competitions and you'll be awarded one of four coveted parking spaces closest to the building.

"Early on I won a couple parking spots, but I didn't even have a car here," tackle Lane Johnson said. "So it didn't [matter]."

In truth, most of the Eagles don't care much about the parking spaces. They just care about winning. And Pederson has introduced a series of competitions in his second offseason as head coach to take advantage of his players' innate competitiveness and to foster a zealous environment.

"Guys are going balls to the walls," Johnson said Thursday. "That's the fun thing about it. . . . That's been the beauty of it this offseason compared to other offseasons. It's been a lot more serious."

While the weight room competitions have been the only ones to net individual awards, the team contests have had something larger at stake - bragging rights.

At the start of the offseason program in April, Pederson divided the team into smaller units for tag-team races and tugs of war. During organized team activities the last three weeks, scores were kept during certain 11-on-11 drill periods pitting the offense against the defense.

"Part of the offseason is looking for new ideas and looking for creative ways to put our guys in successful situations," Pederson said. "So those are the things that we've been able to do. So from my standpoint, it's just making what we have better."

Pederson isn't reinventing the wheel here. Coaches at all levels in all sports have used competitions to motivate athletes. But Pederson has amplified the practice this year. While last offseason was more about implementing a new culture and scheme, this offseason has given Pederson more time to focus on other coaching elements.

It has increased his comfort level with the players, according to tight end Zach Ertz.

"I think it's just familiarity with all the guys," Ertz said. "We're able to approach him a little easier. He's able to approach us a little easier. We know how great of a guy and great of a coach he truly is, and how much he cares about the players."

Pederson's genuineness has never been in question. Even after he publicly questioned the players' effort following a difficult loss to the Bengals last December, and team leaders felt compelled to confront him, the coach never seemed to lose the locker room. The Eagles played significantly better over the final four weeks than they had during a five-game losing streak.

But Pederson's in-game decision-making became increasingly dubious. His early-season aggressiveness was backed by thoughtfulness. But Pederson later hit the wrong button far too often, whether in being aggressive or timid.

"I'm going to be as aggressive as I can, when I can," Pederson said Thursday. "That's who I am."

How much of his game management or play calling, though, was affected by the limitations of the roster? Just as it wasn't fair to assess quarterback Carson Wentz's performance without noting the deficiencies at receiver, the same should apply to Pederson. But Johnson, for instance, believes that the offseason additions - in particular, receiver Alshon Jeffery and running back LeGarrette Blount - have bolstered the players' confidence in their coach.

"I feel like we're in a better place as far as the roster," Johnson said. "We got a pretty good O-line, pretty good D-line, we got our running backs, we got our receivers. I just feel like confidence-wise we're in a good spot."

The weight room competitions have been divided into three groups - linemen, skill position (receivers, running backs, defensive backs), and big skill (tight ends, linebackers, quarterbacks). Events may include highest percentage in squat power, or who had the lowest body fat for a certain week.

Johnson said that defensive tackle Fletcher Cox has been winning most of the recent big guy contests, although defensive end Brandon Graham and center Jason Kelce have fared well too. Ertz said that he won an early competition for body fat and grip strength, among other categories.

"But going against the linebackers in some of the strength categories is tough," Ertz said. "Those guys are beasts."

Johnson's five-man team, which included Jeffery, won the tug of war. He was the anchor. But as the Eagles have been permitted to hold more formal practices, the competitions have involved more football. Two periods each practice - it could be two-minute, red zone, two-point plays, etc. - Pederson tallies points between the offense and defense.

On Thursday, for instance, the defense got the upper hand in two-minute drills.

"We got our ass kicked today," Johnson said.

"It wasn't our finest moment," Ertz said, "but they get paid, too."

The in-practice competitions have been spirited. During one play Thursday, Kelce knocked newly acquired defensive tackle Gabe Wright to the ground. The center apologized and helped him up, but Wright slapped Kelce across the helmet.

Kelce took exception and the two had words, but calmer heads prevailed. Still, the competitions have rookies and veterans, young and old, the firmly established and the on the bubble, giving it their all.

"I think guys love to compete," Ertz said, "and if you don't love to compete you're probably not in the NFL."

jmclane@phillynews.com

@Jeff_McLane