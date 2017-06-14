Eagles practice observations: Wentz deals; Agholor goes deep; Douglas struggles

The Eagles held the second practice of their three-day mandatory minicamp on Wednesday. Here are my observations from the session:

1. Carson Wentz looked sharp. It might have been the best he’s thrown during the open practices. Asked to assess his day afterward, the Eagles quarterback said the offense had a good day, but he didn’t know where he would rank it. But there have clearly been days when the defense has gotten the better of Wentz and his unit, and Wednesday was not one of those days. Two highlights came on deep passes to Nelson Agholor. Wentz floated a “touchdown” toss to his receiver after Agholor got by cornerback Rasul Douglas. It looked like a broken coverage, but Wentz did a fine job of recognizing the breakdown. The other deep ball was a thing of beauty. Agholor got behind corner Jalen Mills out of the slot and Wentz dropped a 50-yard-or-so heave right in his bucket. “Dimes. That’s what he does,” said Agholor, who coasted into the end zone. “He throws dimes.” Wentz had many other impressive throws. He tossed a few ill-advised passes. An up-for-grabs heave was over receiver Torrey Smith’s head, and safety Rodney McLeod intercepted it. But for the most part, Wentz was on point. I’ll have more on the quarterback in my column for tomorrow’s newspaper and for Philly.com.

2. Agholor has had a solid camp. The physical abilities have always been there, but he seems to be playing with more confidence. He still averages about a drop per practice – he couldn’t hang onto a short pass during 7-on-7s on Wednesday – but he has made the best of many of his opportunities. With Jordan Matthews still out with knee tendinitis, Agohlor has lined up in the slot more often. He could have more comfort inside. I don’t believe I’ve seen Alshon Jeffery drop a single pass during individual or team drills this spring. Wentz and Jeffery hooked up for about an impressive 15-yard gain when the quarterback fired a pass just over the dropping Brandon Graham. I feel I should be writing more about Jeffery’s cleats, which are predominantly white. They’re pretty sweet.

3. Shelton Gibson’s struggles continued. The fifth-round rookie has had trouble holding onto the ball. News flash: Receivers drop passes, especially first-year ones. But a significant number of Gibson’s drops have come during individual drills when there isn’t any competition. During one drill, assistant coach Mike Groh had his receivers run through a ladder, turn through flags and catch a pass. Gibson was last through and had to wait for a pass because Groh was without a ball. When the ball was finally delivered, Gibson dropped it. “Look it into your hands,” Groh said for what might have been the umpteenth time. Later, as the receivers took passes from quarterbacks, Gibson went into his break and slid to the ground. Can’t catch passes there. He did have a nice contested grab during 7-on-7s. But otherwise, Gibson has been absent during team drills. His spot on the roster is anything but guaranteed. Some have written Dorial Green-Beckham off the team, but he could still secure a roster spot if the Eagles keep six receivers. Green-Beckham missed Wednesday’s practice with an apparent foot injury.

4. Isaac Seumalo took a fair number of snaps at center with the first team. Jason Kelce’s job wouldn’t seem to be in jeopardy. Teams will rotate players in and out of various groups all the time during camp. But Seumalo’s center reps show that the Eagles still believe he can play the position at this level. Stefen Wisniewski had taken some center snaps with the starters during organized team activities (OTAs). Seumalo also continued to split first-team time with Allen Barbre at left guard.

5. The education of Rasul Douglas is ongoing. After Agholor toasted him, he raised his arms as if confused by the assignments in the secondary. Was the blown coverage his or someone else’s fault? I couldn’t get an answer after practice. Later, Wentz flicked a quick toss to Agholor and Douglas appeared to arrive late for the tackle. The rookie has obvious talent and the Eagles clearly believe he can contribute at this level. They wouldn’t have him playing with the first-team defense if they thought otherwise (although the lack of depth at the position is also a factor). But he’s got a ways to go, which is expected. Fellow rookie Sidney Jones (Achilles) watched practice for the second day in a row.

6. Defensive line coach Chris Wilson might be the most vocal of the assistants. He was much more quiet last year, but seems to have become more comfortable as evidenced by the expletive-filled rants he often directs at his players. When Wentz found a wide-open Smith underneath, Wilson dropped a litany of f-bombs at his first unit. When defensive end Alex McCalister was flagged for a neutral-zone violation, his coach vocally pulled him to the sidelines and gave him an earful. Wilson might have fired up end Steve Means, who locked horns with tight end Anthony Denham after one play. They tussled until offensive linemen Taylor Hart and Josh Andrews broke it up. Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox left practice with an apparent injury. Gabe Wright took a number of first-team snaps in his place.

7. Kicker Caleb Sturgis got a fair amount of work. He attempted 10 field goals and booted kickoffs. He connected on all 10 tries and was 8 for 8 during a set that included kicks from 33, 38, 43, 45, 45, 48, 45 and 43 yards. He later hit on 49- and 33-yard attempts. The following four players returned kicks: Wendell Smallwood, Smith, Agholor and Donnel Pumphrey.

8. Zach Ertz has had a very good camp. He had several nifty grabs Wednesday. He went up and caught a high throw from Wentz just over McLeod. He pulled in an over-the-shoulder pass just inbounds for about 15 yards. And he turned a safety around with a 15-yard “out” route. Ertz’s timing with Wentz has been among the best of the quarterback’s receivers. They seemed to get off to a slow start last season, but seem to be carrying over last December’s chemistry in this off-season.

9. Aside from Green-Beckham, Matthews, and Jones, defensive tackle Destiny Vaeao (calf) and center Tyler Orlosky (knee) didn’t practice. Linebacker Joe Walker (knee) and cornerback Ron Brooks (quad) were still limited. Tackle Jason Peters was held out of team drills. Nick Foles was still on an excused absence to be with his wife.

10. And a few leftovers: Doug Pederson said that training camp would still have live tackling periods on three days. … Pederson also said running back Ryan Mathews (neck) had been excused from camp. He said he didn’t know where Mathews was rehabbing after neck surgery.