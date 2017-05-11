New flock of Eagles set for rookie minicamp

Les Bowen has covered the Eagles since 2002. Before that, he covered the Flyers for 13 years. He came to the Daily News from the Charlotte Observer in May 1983, just as the Sixers were winning the NBA championship. He thought, "Gosh, this sort of thing must happen all the time here."

First-round pick Derek Barnett is not in town for the minicamp, but is said to be progressing toward a contract.

THE EAGLES signed seven of their eight draftees Thursday, along with 10 undrafted rookie free agents, as the team announced its roster for this weekend's rookie camp.

Twenty tryout players will join the draftees and signees, the tryouts hoping to be invited back for full-team OTAs starting May 23.

The lone unsigned draftee is first-rounder Derek Barnett, a defensive end from Tennessee, though he will be a participant in the minicamp. Though the 2011 CBA made rookie signings much simpler, there still tend to be a few details to iron out with first-round selections. A source close to the situation said negotiations with Barnett are progressing and he should sign soon.

The Eagles' medical staff Thursday got its first look since the draft at second-round cornerback Sidney Jones and his repaired left Achilles' tendon. A source said that the staff was reassured and that there was very little swelling. Jones is to get an MRI Friday, and is scheduled to meet with reporters at NovaCare on Friday afternoon.

As expected, the list of undrafted free agents includes Corey Clement, the running back from Glassboro, N.J., and Wisconsin. Given that the only running back the Eagles drafted, fourth-rounder Donnell Pumphrey, is a 176-pounder who might turn out to be mainly a slot receiver, Clement seems to stand a decent chance of making the team.

The other UDFAs are as follows: Winston Craig, DT, Richmond; Jerod Evans, QB, Virginia Tech; Randall Goforth, CB, UCLA; Cameron Johnston, P, Ohio State; Tyler Orlovsky, C, West Virginia; Tre Sullivan, S, Shepherd; Charles Walker, DT, Oklahoma; Greg Ward, WR, Houston; and Jomal Wiltz, CB, Iowa State.

Walker left the Sooners to prepare for the NFL after suffering his third concussion, and the coaching staff was upset with him. Later, there were reports that depression was more the reason for his departure than the concussion. He is said to be talented but inconsistent.

