sports

Eagles

Eagles rookie Rasul Douglas holds his own during workout

Popular Stories

EAGL13
Camera icon DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer
Eagles’ Rasul Douglas (right) bounces off a block during a drill at Eagles rookie camp at the NovaCare Complex.
by , STAFF WRITER @LesBowen | bowenl@phillynews.com
Close icon

Les Bowen

STAFF WRITER

Les Bowen has covered the Eagles since 2002. Before that, he covered the Flyers for 13 years. He came to the Daily News from the Charlotte Observer in May 1983, just as the Sixers were winning the NBA championship. He thought, "Gosh, this sort of thing must happen all the time here."

More by Les Bowen

More from Les Bowen Arrow icon

THE MOST memorable play of a rainy Eagles organized team activity session came at the expense of the guy who might have been the most memorable player.

Alshon Jeffery outfought rookie cornerback Rasul Douglas for a ball in the end zone, then spiked the ball at Douglas' feet.

Douglas seemed unfazed, on a day when he seemed to have uncanny anticipation, breaking up passes despite not having a complete grasp of the Eagles' defense, or the offense he was working against.

"It makes me feel good, boosts confidence. I'm still waiting for my first interception, but it's good to get a feel of the ball, the route concepts," said Douglas, a third-round pick from West Virginia who intercepted nine passes in his two seasons there.

Poll

Should the Eagles get rid of Marcus Smith?

Douglas said the breakdown between preparation and reaction when it comes to finding your way to the ball is "50-50."

"You do a lot of ball drills. Then in the games, you just react. Go get it," he said.

"I'm just having fun, playing football," Jeffery said. He denied the spike was aimed at Douglas. "I'm just trying to make a play."

When he's competing with a corner for a contested ball, Jeffery relates it to basketball, he said: "I just look at it like it's a rebound."

Pumphrey's pumped

As advertised, Donnel Pumphrey has moved in and out of the slot a lot in the two OTA workouts open to reporters. Pumphrey, the fourth-round rookie running back from San Diego State, said Tuesday his role has "kinda, sorta" been defined by coaches as a "Darren Sproles-type back." Sproles was missing from Tuesday's rain-soaked practice.

Birdseed

First up in the competition for the Eagles' part-time fullback role seems to be Dillon Gordon, the 6-4, 322-pound former LSU tight end the Eagles moved to offensive tackle last year. "It's a way for me to get on the field, something I showed them I could do (in practice) last year, and they're kind of taking advantage of this year," Gordon said. "Me playing o-line and being in that room with (veteran centers Jason Kelce and Stefen Wisniewski), and just knowing the terminology they use, and where Kelce's making his point, it makes it all fall into place easy" . . . Greg Ward, the undrafted former Houston quarterback who is transitioning to wide receiver, seems to have pretty natural hands. "I knew I would be a wide receiver (in the NFL), my senior year in college. I embraced it. I was happy that I would get the chance to play in the NFL. I don't get mad" at not getting a chance to play QB, Ward said . . . Carson Wentz doubled down on his tweeted endorsement of venison cheesesteaks, when asked about fan (mock) outrage. "I like 'em with Cheez Whiz and provolone," Wentz said, in a further attempt to stir the masses.

bowenl@phillynews.com

@LesBowen

Blog: philly.com/Eaglesblog

Read more by

More Coverage

Published: | Updated:
Philadelphia Daily News

Thanks for your continued support...

We recently asked you to support our journalism. The response, in a word, is heartening. You have encouraged us in our mission — to provide quality news and watchdog journalism. Some of you have even followed through with subscriptions, which is especially gratifying. Our role as an independent, fact-based news organization has never been clearer. And our promise to you is that we will always strive to provide indispensable journalism to our community. Subscriptions are available for home delivery of the print edition and for a digital replica viewable on your mobile device or computer. Subscriptions start as low as 25¢ per day.
We're thankful for your support in every way.

We encourage respectful comments but reserve the right to delete anything that doesn't contribute to an engaging dialogue
Help us moderate this thread by flagging comments that violate our guidelines
Commenting policy | Comments FAQ

Comment policy:

Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.

Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.

Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.

Load comments
Continue Reading