Eagles notes: Team explored adding Jeremy Maclin

Zach Berman covers the Eagles. He also appears regularly on Comcast SportsNet. He previously wrote for the Washington Post and Newark Star-Ledger, and was a contributor for the New York Times.

Jeremy Maclin (19) runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Indianapolis.

Before Jeremy Maclin signed with the Baltimore Ravens, Eagles coach Doug Pederson called the former Eagles Pro Bowler.

The two spoke on Saturday, two days after Pederson said at a news conference that the Eagles had no interest in signing Maclin. When Maclin remained available, the Eagles explored the possibility of a reunion.

"Just wanted to see where he was at," Pederson said. "Talked it over with the staff and just wanted to find out what Jeremy was thinking and how he could possibly fit."

Pederson said the conversation did not go beyond that point. Although the Eagles offer connections to Maclin - he played six years in Philadelphia and Pederson was his offensive coordinator in Kansas City - the Ravens can offer him more playing time. It was also unlikely that the Eagles could have competed with Maclin's two-year contract, which reportedly will pay him $6 million this season.

The Eagles made their wide receiver additions earlier this offseason when they signed Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith before drafting Mack Hollins and Shelton Gibson. The team is encouraged by its upgrades at the position, and signing Maclin would have been a luxury more than a necessity.

"It was messed up he got released late . . . but it's the nature of the business, nothing is ever set in stone," said Smith, who has played for Baltimore and San Francisco. "You always want to make the room the best it can be. I don't think there's an issue, at least in my opinion. I don't feel like I'm offended by trying to make the room the best it can be."

Out of action

There were no unexpected absences at mandatory minicamp, with quarterback Nick Foles the only non-injured player missing. Foles was excused to be with his wife, whose due date for their baby is this month.

Wide receiver Jordan Matthews sat out practice with a knee injury that is in its third week. Running back Ryan Mathews is on the roster but has not been seen all spring while recovering from a neck injury. Defensive tackles Destiny Vaeao (calf) and Beau Allen (biceps) were also out, as was rookie cornerback Sidney Jones (Achilles).

Cornerback Ron Brooks (quadriceps) and linebacker Joe Walker (knee) were limited at practice. Linebacker Mychal Kendricks (hamstring) returned to the field.

The Eagles had two tryout players at practice: quarterback Dane Evans and linebacker Austin Calitro, who played at Villanova.

No power at NovaCare

The Eagles had to endure the Philadelphia heat along with a practice facility that did not have power. The team moved practice from the afternoon to the morning and moved meetings across the street to Lincoln Financial Field, which still had power.

"It's a lot like July and August for training camp when we have those 8 o'clock training camp practices and get the guys out here a little bit early," Pederson said. "I appreciate the flexibility by the guys, because they were all kind of expecting meetings and then an afternoon practice."

There are two more days of mandatory minicamp before the team gets five weeks off.