Eagles linebacker Jordan Hicks is finally healthy and familiar with everything

Jordan Hicks is in an unfamiliar position this offseason. He's familiar with everything.

The Eagles linebacker is finally in the same defensive scheme two years in a row, and he has no injury from which to recover. For the first time in his three NFL seasons - and even stretching back to his college career - Hicks is benefiting from comfort with his body and mind.

"It's awesome not coming off injury," Hicks said. "It's awesome not having to learn a new defense. You're comfortable. You don't have to waste time learning. You already know. Now it's just taking the next step mentally because you know you're there physically."

The Eagles tried upgrading their defensive line and reshaping their defensive backfield this offseason, but they did little to their linebackers. They return all three starters and most of the depth, with fifth-round draft pick Nate Gerry the lone addition.

Part of that was because of the production they received from the group last year, especially from Hicks and Nigel Bradham. Mychal Kendricks, the third linebacker, spent the offseason on the trading block and has been absent in recent days because of a hamstring injury.

The Hicks-Bradham combination was key for the Eagles. Both played all 16 games last season and at least 970 of 1,020 defensive snaps. They barely came off the field, which illustrated their importance and why they both had the best seasons of their careers.

"We don't have to communicate. We know exactly what the other guy is doing," Hicks said. "We played off each other and really have watched enough film together, watched enough tape, and been on the field enough together to know what the other person is doing. I love playing with him. . . . Mentally, we're both similar. Open to anything, know how to adjust, know how to change. He's a more fiery, aggressive guy. A lot of times I need someone like that who's out there on the field . . . to push me along."

Hicks has always been cerebral, admitting he needs to remain composed for the rest of the unit. The 2015 third-round pick spent his rookie season learning from respected veteran DeMeco Ryans and has embraced the leadership role ever since he emerged as a rookie contributor. That continued into last season, when Hicks finished with 85 tackles, one sack, and five interceptions. He wants to be considered one of the franchise's foundation pieces, and he has never shied from the responsibility that comes with the role.

He can do that only if he's on the field, which was why playing all 16 games mattered so much after an injury-plagued college career and injury-shortened rookie season. Last offseason, he was limited in the amount of upper-body strength training he could do after recovering from a pectoral injury. Hicks said he's stronger now, which is the byproduct of an unrestricted training regimen. It may help him achieve what he has determined to improve on in 2017.

"Be more physical in the run game is something I've really focused on," Hicks said. "But then also, mentally, trying to take the next step in trying to understand how the offense is trying to attack and where we can be more solid in our defense based on what they're doing. Quicker decisions and also making the right decisions. Take game film from last year and see how teams try to attack us and what they're trying to do to our defense."

He can do that because he doesn't need to worry about what has occupied his time and attention during his first two summers in Philadelphia - learning defenses and recovering from injury. What will be the result of a full, healthy offseason?

Of course, the results will be evident only if he stays on the field. The Eagles were fortunate to keep Hicks and Bradham healthy in 2016. There is little depth behind them. And with uncertainty about Kendricks' role and his ability to stay healthy, the Eagles could need backups such as Najee Goode, Gerry, Joe Walker, and Kamu Grugier-Hill to step in if injuries beset the g. But the best-case scenario for the Eagles is not to get familiar with playing without Hicks.

"I think we're growing a lot from this time last year," Hicks said. "Last year we were trying to learn the system and figure it out. This year, we're doing all the little things, trying to tighten up and tweak stuff that we might have been off a hair on during the season. I love our group, I think our group is pretty solid."

