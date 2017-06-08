Eagles' Hart transplant just might work | Les Bowen

Les Bowen has covered the Eagles since 2002. Before that, he covered the Flyers for 13 years. He came to the Daily News from the Charlotte Observer in May 1983, just as the Sixers were winning the NBA championship. He thought, "Gosh, this sort of thing must happen all the time here."

POSITION CHANGES in the NFL tend to be incremental. A nickel cornerback who is more quick than fast moves to safety. A guard with nifty hands and a good grasp of how defenses line up moves to center. An athletic quarterback with unexceptional passing skills tries the other end of the equation, as a wide receiver.

Bigger changes, such as the one the Eagles' Taylor Hart is trying to make, from defense to offense, are rarer. It's the NFL. You're competing against guys who started learning what you are trying to learn back when they were toddlers. Unless you already have a framework, a context - the nickel corner already has mastered some of the leverage and positioning issues he'll face at safety - you're apt to look silly, regardless of how athletic you are.

Maybe that's why it took three years for coaches to suggest Hart, 6-6, 305, move from the defensive line to the offensive line. The lost time could be crucial; even though he has played in just 15 NFL games, to very little effect, Hart has been on a roster all three years, meaning he has three accrued seasons. You can't have more than two accrued seasons and serve on a practice squad, so if the Eagles are going to stash Hart somewhere while he learns the finer points of playing offensive tackle, it will have to be on the 53-man roster. That's going to be a tough hill to climb, given the team's OL depth.

But there is no need to start counting roster spots until the end of the preseason. By then, Hart, 26, hopes to have convinced everyone that this is where he belonged all along, and that he can contribute right away. Or, he will have intrigued some other team enough to give him a shot.

Hart was all-state as an offensive lineman as well as a pass rusher as a high school player back home in Oregon, so it isn't like Eagles o-line coach Jeff Stoutland had to show him how to get into a stance. But the difference between high school o-line play and what he's trying to do now is like "driving a Prius and going to a Ferrari," Hart said this week.

At Oregon under Chip Kelly, Hart focused on defense. Kelly drafted him in the fifth round in 2014 as a 3-4 d-end. When the Eagles, after firing Kelly and transitioning to a 4-3, released Hart at the end of last season's training camp, Kelly scooped him up for San Francisco, but Hart got in only one game before the 49ers also released him. The Eagles brought him back but never activated him.

Instead, as the guy at the bottom of the d-line depth chart, Hart was recruited as a scout-team offensive-line fill-in, when injuries sapped that unit's depth. And a funny thing happened. Teammates and coaches started joking, then talking seriously, about how he had good feet, how he was doing pretty well with that.

"Mighta looked too good for what I should have looked. The idea kind of spread," Hart joked.

Hart went to California after the season and worked with former Rams center Doug Smith, who coached both the offensive and defensive lines at USC.

"He was able to help me with kind of more technique things," Hart said. "Footwork stuff, technique things like that."

As a d-lineman his hands were his biggest asset, Hart said, so that part of it hasn't been as difficult as the footwork.

"There's a few things, as far as always going backward instead of going forward, that I think over time, I'll feel more comfortable with," Hart said. "The first day, I was swimming in the deep end there. I'm trying to just stay calm and do my technique, and if I can do that, my athletic ability will help me out there."

"There are certain guys you see that just have the frame and the size and everything," Eagles center Jason Kelce said. "Taylor's got long arms, he can move, he's quick, he's powerful . . . I think he'll do just fine playing tackle for us.

"A lot of offensive linemen, particularly the more athletic ones, have played more than one position. Sometimes that can be to your benefit, and sometimes it can be a little bit to your disadvantage as well. Offensive line is such a technical position. There are things that you do that aren't really athletically what you think you should do. So you have to constantly put these little footsteps - your balance, your hands - all these things that you don't really think you should do - you have to ingrain 'em into those new guys. And Taylor's doing a great job.

"The advantage that Taylor does have, especially, though, having played defensive line, you start to understand why a guy is lined up in a certain gap. Why is this guy, normally out here, all of a sudden he's (much closer), there's a good chance he's moving this way, a linebacker scraping over top. He's going to have all that to his advantage. Now the key is taking that and mixing that with his newfound techniques and teachings along the offensive line."

It helps that even though the move isn't common, there is a template. Hart and Alejandro Villanueva were teammates on the Eagles' d-line in the 2014 training camp. Villanueva was trying to make the team after serving a four-year military commitment, including service in Afghanistan as an Army Ranger captain, following his graduation from West Point.

The Eagles cut Villanueva at the end of camp, but the Steelers picked him up and moved him to left tackle, where he now protects Ben Roethlisberger's blind side.

Hart has spoken to Villanueva about the transition.

"That's why I'm excited to do this," Hart said. "He gave me some tips on things he did - he just told me how it is. Just keeping your feet to the ground, little things like keeping your front foot forward, and stuff like that."

It's hard to assess Hart's progress until training camp arrives. OTAs are unpadded, no contact. Defensive linemen aren't sprinting past him, en route to the quarterback, but that's about all we can say.

"Right now you don't really know, as far as (handling the) bull rush or something like that," Hart acknowledged. "How do I think I'm doing? I think I've got a long road ahead of me. We haven't even put on pads yet."

bowenl@phillynews.com

@LesBowen

Blog: philly.com/Eaglesblog