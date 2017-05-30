Among absent Eagles at OTAs: Marcus Smith, Jason Peters, Donnie Jones

Carson Wentz puts his new receivers through the paces

The Eagles started their second week of organized team activities Tuesday by practicing without 13 players on the 90-man roster.

Tackle Jason Peters, punter Donnie Jones, and defensive end Marcus Smith were absent for the second consecutive week. All three players have so far skipped the voluntary OTAs.

Running backs Darren Sproles and LeGarrette Blount were absent for family reasons. Defensive tackle Tim Jernigan, cornerback Ron Brooks, and defensive end Alex McCalister missed the session for personal reasons. Defensive end Vinny Curry was ill, and wide receiver Jordan Matthews sat out with knee tendinitis. The Eagles are being careful with Matthews.

Defensive tackle Beau Allen (pectoral) and center Tyler Orlosky (knee) are nursing injuries that kept them sidelined, and running back Ryan Mathews remains away from the field while recovering from his neck injury.

Linebackers Mychal Kendricks (hamstring) and Joe Walker (knee) and guard Allen Barbre were limited at Tuesday's session.

Jeffery makes leaping catch

Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery made the most memorable play of practice when he outjumped 6-foot-2 cornerback Rasul Douglas to haul in a touchdown catch. Jeffery then spiked the ball in celebration, putting an exclamation point on the standout play.

"I'm just having fun playing football," Jeffery said. "Coaches say when you get in end zone, spike the ball."

It was an example of how Jeffery's jump-ball ability could be an asset this season. Jeffery has 14 career red-zone touchdowns on 71 targeted passes. Carson Wentz threw 12 red-zone touchdowns last season on 86 attempts.

"All you've got to do is look at the film," Jeffery said. "But at the time same time, I'm just trying to make a play. Just throw it up and give me a chance."

Sizing up the cornerbacks

When asked if the Eagles did enough to address the cornerback position this offseason, defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said, "We'll find out during the season." He did not want to make evaluations yet. He said the Eagles are intrigued by the young players and the veteran addition of Patrick Robinson and have returning players such as Jalen Mills who will benefit from their second year in the system.

"We're still working through a lot of different stuff," Schwartz said. "It's certainly a position of importance for us. We understand where we were last year and how it affected our defense, and we need to be better at our corner position, for sure."