Eagles will tackle in training camp, Pederson says

The Eagles will have live tackling periods in training camp this year.
Although tackling is fundamental in the NFL, it has become less common during training camp practices. The Eagles seldom tackled during Chip Kelly's practices. Coach Doug Pederson reintroduced it last year, but he pulled back on live tackling after there were injuries in the first week of camp. Pederson said Wednesday that the Eagles will tackle this summer.
"I'm going in with the same mentality," Pederson said. "We're going to stay aggressive and we're going to hit and we'll put the pads on. I think off the top of my head, I believe we have like three live practice days that we'll tackle and take guys to the ground. Other than that, everything will be what we call 'thud' or in pads."
The Eagles will open training camp
July 24 and hold their first full-team session July 27. The first three days are only for rookies, quarterbacks, and selected veterans.
Extra points
Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox left Wednesday's practice with a neck strain. Wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham was absent with a foot injury. Those were the only new players added to the injury report. . . . Running back Ryan Mathews is not with the team while recovering from his neck injury. His absence is excused. He is not expected to be with the Eagles in 2017.
