Eagles' Carson Wentz: Media's focus on his mechanics is 'nature of the game'

Carson Wentz says it is not a big deal for him to keep working on his mechanics.

CARSON WENTZ was asked Wednesday whether he thinks too much is being made of his mechanics, the coaching he got from a throwing specialist this offseason, the changes he has tried to incorporate.

"Yeah, I do," Wentz said, after a minicamp practice in which he was nearly perfect, finding receivers all over the field, from the pocket and on the run. "I think it's been touched on a lot. Everybody in this game, in this position is always trying to get better. (Quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo) said it the other day, and we talk about it all the time - you're never a finished product. That's really what it boils down to.

"I've always felt good with where I've been at (mechanically), and I'm always trying to keep refining and getting better. And yes, I do think it's been talked about quite a bit, but you know, it's the nature of the game."

Especially in Philadelphia, where nothing is examined and discussed more thoroughly than the state of Eagles quarterbacking. We live in an age in which reporters industriously jot down notes on every pass flicked in a spring drill, even if it's a warmup. Strangely enough, no baseball reporters crowd the afternoon batting cage tweeting furiously that Freddie Galvis just fouled off two straight BP pitches that were right down the middle.

But there are a lot of weeks without games to fill between January and September, and people have to make a living. Also, Wentz and most of the Eagles' coaches have minimized or dismissed with generalities most questions about Wentz and mechanics, which has only served to intensify the scrutiny.

It hasn't helped that Wentz has struggled to get in sync with four prominent new wideouts and rookie running back Donnel Pumphrey, who often functions as a slot receiver. Repeated offensive misfires play into the mechanics narrative.

DeFilippo, in a rare appearance before reporters Monday, actually provided specifics and context, saying that while he always thought Wentz had a quick release, they sought to tighten it by having him hold the ball a little higher, and so on. The adjustments he described were all pretty minor.

"It's pretty fluid and natural now. I think it was (before), but it's just something just to continually refine," Wentz said, when asked about foot placement. "Now, out on the field, when I'm dropping back and guys are rushing around me, I'm not thinking about mechanics at all, I'm not thinking about my footwork, I'm just, things will happen naturally. There's times when it's not perfect. Those things happen, especially when you've got big guys running at you. But I feel very kind of confident with it, and it feels pretty natural."

Asked about his overall play this spring, as the team prepares to break until training camp, Wentz said: "I think it's been OK. I don't think it's been quite where we want to be. We're trying some new things, we've got some new pieces around. Obviously, you're limited (by the collective bargaining agreement) on how much time you can be here (during OTAs and minicamp.) Just trying to get on the same page with everybody. We've done some really good things offensively. Still have a long way to go, at the same time. I think I like where we're headed, for sure."

Wentz touted "real competition" among the upgraded receiving corps. He said that Alshon Jeffery's "catch radius is unbelievable." He said that 2015 first-round pick Nelson Agholor "has always been an explosive guy, but, boy, it sure seems like he might've gotten quicker and more explosive this offseason. He's getting open, making plays. It's good to see."

Wentz said he will gather his receivers in North Dakota before training camp to work on timing.

"There's beautiful summers up there - believe it or not, there's beautiful summers!" Wentz said, trying out his sales pitch.

Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (neck strain) and wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham (foot) missed Wednesday's work but their injuries are said to be minor . . . WR Jordan Matthews' knee tendinitis absence continues. Matthews also continues not to have a contract beyond this season, something with which he might not be terribly comfortable.

