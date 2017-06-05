Eagles' Carson Wentz getting comfortable with new receivers | Les Bowen

Les Bowen has covered the Eagles since 2002. Before that, he covered the Flyers for 13 years. He came to the Daily News from the Charlotte Observer in May 1983, just as the Sixers were winning the NBA championship. He thought, "Gosh, this sort of thing must happen all the time here."

IT WAS EXACTLY the kind of thing the Eagles have in mind for the 2017 season: Carson Wentz scrambling, drifting left, looking, finding Alshon Jeffery way downfield in the end zone.

It happened Monday in another rain-spattered OTA practice, and rookie wideout Mack Hollins, for one, was impressed.

"He gets the ball to you. Has a big arm. He made a throw today, off his back foot, deep ball post on a scramble drill," Hollins recalled.

"It was kind of a broken play," Wentz recalled. "It was a play-action pass, and I just didn't feel comfortable with the routes; they had it covered pretty well. So I just scrambled and made a play. I was trying to have really good recognition to take it deep, while Torrey (Smith) was already kind of in the intermediate area. I just felt confident in giving Alshon a chance, and I felt confident that I could make the throw.

"Obviously, it worked out. We've got to see that, hopefully, on some Sundays."

Wentz has just about an entirely new receiving corps - Jeffery, Smith, Hollins and fellow draftee Shelton Gibson - added to holdovers such as Jordan Matthews and Nelson Agholor. We are very early in the process of figuring out how to put all this together, the new receivers really knowing Wentz and the offense, Wentz knowing their strengths, developing timing with them.

Right now, much of the work with Wentz goes to the top guys, especially Jeffery, brought in as a free agent from the Bears to be that big, fast No. 1 target the Eagles have lacked. Guys such as Hollins watch from the sidelines, get their team-period reps with Nick Foles or Matt McGloin.

Wentz plans to gather his receivers somewhere - maybe his native North Dakota, maybe California - between the end of minicamp June 15 and the start of training camp in late July. The collective bargaining agreement keeps him from holding extra throwing sessions during OTAs.

"It is a process," Wentz said. "You have to take advantage of every rep you get . . . Obviously, we're limited, outside of practice time, to go outside and throw together. Those reps in practice are huge. This summer, when we get together, that'll be huge. And then training camp, just kind of continuing, refining that. And then also, off the field. We can come in and watch film. We can talk about 'OK, this is what I saw, what did you feel?' "

In fact, when Jeffery was asked about the process of getting to know a new quarterback, that was what he highlighted - "texting back and forth about what we see and what we need to work on."

Offensive coordinator Frank Reich said synching the receivers with Wentz is not just the full-team work, where starters play with starters.

"It's individual drills. It's 'find a little time,' " Reich said. "It's these guys spending time in the building, talking. It's always better to do it, obviously, but it all kind of factors in there."

Reich is adding a number of elements to his offense, running backs as well as receivers.

"It's like you're making a meal and you're bringing in fresh ingredients, but you've got your old staples, and you're trying to put together a recipe that's going to taste good. It's going to look good," Reich said. "Add the right seasoning, try to do things, isolate guys, try to do things in formations, taste it a little bit, see if it tastes good, right, work it a little bit more. 'I don't know, we need a little bit more here.' That's kind of what we're doing right now, going through that process."

Wentz acknowledged he has not gotten to throw much to the rookies in a team setting.

"A little bit of work. Obviously, not a ton," he said. "Routes on air and doing some different things, getting them in there where they can. They look good. They both can run. I'm excited to continue to build the relationship with those guys, and really, the rest of these guys, as well."

Hollins was able to work with Wentz in California last winter before they knew they would be teammates - they have the same agent group and trained at the same facility. Asked what he needs to do to develop a rapport with his new QB, Hollins had a quick answer.

"Catch every ball that comes your way." Hollins said. If you're dropping passes, a quarterback isn't going to look for you when the play breaks down and he's in trouble.

"Just catching the ball and communicating. A lot of guys don't want to communicate. That's how you build trust with anybody in any relationship, is you gotta communicate."

Smith, the former 49er and Raven, has been through this process before. Wentz, he said, "makes it easy."

"He's a guy you want to play for," Smith said. "You can tell he's one of the leaders of the team and he's comfortable in that role."

Smith said he has already warned Wentz of one of his route-running quirks.

"I've been playing long enough that if they call the play, I know what the route's supposed to look like. He has to get comfortable with my body language. I'm sure I probably scare him sometimes on deep routes, but he's getting there," Smith said.

Scare Wentz? How?

"I don't look back. I tell him, 'even if I'm even (with the defender), I'm gonna be open, so just throw it. I'll go get it.' I know where I am."

Wentz, asked about Smith not looking back when going deep, said: "Every guy has their thing. Especially guys like that who have been around a while now. It's just working through those things. It's feeling out - 'OK, this is how you've been doing it, let's tweak it and do this, this is what I'm seeing.' A lot of this stuff is off the field, just hashing it out type of thing . . . It's a fun process, at the same time."

Even though Reich predicted that by the end of training camp everyone will have worked with Wentz enough to make the offense as productive as hoped, it's likely the group will need to learn and grow together longer than that to reach its full potential.

Hollins, who seems exceptionally mature for a 23-year-old, was asked Monday whether he thinks he has a complete grasp of the offense yet. His answer was telling.

"You gotta get a couple years in, and it's gotta be on-the-field experience," Hollins said. "You can study all day, and if you don't do it, you don't really learn it . . . Until I know what the linemen are doing, until I know what every single person on the field is doing at any time, and then be able to know what the defense is doing, as well, I don't think I know it (like) second nature."

bowenl@phillynews.com

@LesBowen

Blog: philly.com/Eaglesblog