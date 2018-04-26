Zach Berman's 2018 NFL mock draft

Which player will the Eagles pick at No. 32?

Sam Darnold throwing a pass to participants in a Play Football Clinic on Wednesday in Arlington, Texas. He likely will hear his name called early in the draft.

1. Browns

Sam Darnold, QB, USC

Maybe they go Josh Allen, but the 20-year-old Darnold is the safer pick atop the draft and can be the franchise quarterback the Browns seek.

2. Giants

Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

The Giants pass on a quarterback to take a potential all-pro running back who will make them better from Day 1.

3. Jets

Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

I would take Josh Rosen over Mayfield, but I think the Jets go with the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback.

4. Browns

Bradley Chubb, DE, North Carolina State

One year after taking Myles Garrett, the Browns continue building their pass rush.

5. Bills (projected trade with Broncos)

Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

The Bills have the trade chips, and the strong-armed Allen will have an opportunity to be a centerpiece in Buffalo. They should also consider Rosen if they make this trade.

6. Colts

Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame

They could go with one of the defensive standouts, but it’s hard to pass up the draft’s top offensive lineman when there’s a need to keep Andrew Luck healthy.

7. Bucs

Derwin James, DB, Florida State

James did not live up to his hype last season, but he’s exactly what teams are looking for in a defensive back.

8. Bears

Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

The Bears can build the middle of their defense around Smith, who can be a tone-setter.

9. 49ers

Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech

There’s so much upside with Edmunds, and the 49ers’ defensive package can find different ways to use him.

10. Raiders

Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama

This is too late for the versatile defender, who will help Jon Gruden’s secondary.

11. Dolphins

Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

This is a dream scenario for Miami, which finds a young quarterback after Ryan Tannehill’s two injury-plagued seasons.

12. Broncos (projected trade with Bills)

Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

It would be a major boon for the Broncos if they could drop down from No. 5 and still land the draft’s top cornerback.

13. Redskins

Vita Vea, DL, Washington

Washington improves its front seven with a massive, 347-pound nose tackle who can move.

14. Packers

Marcus Davenport, Edge Rusher, Texas-San Antonio

The Packers’ pass rushers are aging, and Davenport offers athleticism and upside.

15. Cardinals

Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

The Cardinals need help at wide receiver. Ridley was a reliable No. 1 wideout for the Crimson Tide.

16. Ravens

Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

The Ravens find Joe Flacco’s eventual replacement. Jackson is the most electrifying player in the draft.

17. Chargers

Da’Ron Payne, DL, Alabama

The Chargers improve against the run with a disruptive defensive lineman who is only 20 years old.

18. Seahawks

Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa

The Seahawks replace Richard Sherman with another tall, long, ball-hawking cornerback.

19. Cowboys

D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland

After losing Dez Bryant, the Cowboys turn to a Philadelphia native as a replacement.

20. Lions

Harold Landry, Edge Rusher, Boston College

Landry gives the Lions pass-rushing help; his college defensive coordinator is on the Lions staff.

21. Bengals

Billy Price, C, Ohio State

The Bengals add a player ready to step into a position of need.

22. Broncos (projected trade with Bills)

Will Hernandez, OL, UTEP

The Broncos should be pleased if they can trade down and a second Day 1 contributor, which the powerful Hernandez would be in Denver.

23. Patriots

Mike McGlinchey, OL, Boston College

The Penn Charter product finds a good fit in New England, where he could start for the next 10 years – even if he’s not protecting Tom Brady the whole time.

24. Panthers

Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville

The Panthers need secondary help. Alexander brings speed and toughness to his hometown.

25. Titans

Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama

Evans offers what teams want in a modern linebacker, and his sideline-to-sideline speed will help an ascending team.

26. Falcons

Taven Bryan, DL, Florida

The Falcons look for athletic, high-intensity players. Bryan will fit right in.

27. Saints

Mike Hughes, CB, UCF

This is a value pick for the Saints, who address cornerback in the first round for the second consecutive year.

28. Steelers

Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State

If Eagles fans hoped Vander Esch slipped to No. 32, they’ll be upset when the Steelers pluck a linebacker who brings the prototype size and production.

29. Jaguars

Kolton Miller, OL, UCLA

The Jaguars go for upside with Miller, a towering 6-9 prospect who can develop in Jacksonville.

30. Vikings

Connor Williams, OL, Texas

Another offensive lineman goes off the board with Williams, who can play inside and outside.

31. Patriots

Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama

The Patriots don’t have a need for a safety, but Harrison is another Nick Saban product who could be too intriguing for the Patriots to pass up.

32. Eagles

Justin Reid, DB, Stanford

I think the Eagles trade out of this pick. If the they stay here, Reid makes a lot of sense as a player who can help in three-safety packages, potentially in the slot, and on special teams this coming season. His role could grow into a starter in future years. Michigan DT Maurice Hurst should also be considered if the medical staff clears him after examining his heart condition.