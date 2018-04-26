Zach Berman's 2018 NFL mock draft

1. Browns
Sam Darnold, QB, USC
Maybe they go Josh Allen, but the 20-year-old Darnold is the safer pick atop the draft and can be the franchise quarterback the Browns seek.
2. Giants
Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State
The Giants pass on a quarterback to take a potential all-pro running back who will make them better from Day 1.
3. Jets
Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
I would take Josh Rosen over Mayfield, but I think the Jets go with the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback.
4. Browns
Bradley Chubb, DE, North Carolina State
One year after taking Myles Garrett, the Browns continue building their pass rush.
5. Bills (projected trade with Broncos)
Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
The Bills have the trade chips, and the strong-armed Allen will have an opportunity to be a centerpiece in Buffalo. They should also consider Rosen if they make this trade.
6. Colts
Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame
They could go with one of the defensive standouts, but it’s hard to pass up the draft’s top offensive lineman when there’s a need to keep Andrew Luck healthy.
7. Bucs
Derwin James, DB, Florida State
James did not live up to his hype last season, but he’s exactly what teams are looking for in a defensive back.
8. Bears
Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
The Bears can build the middle of their defense around Smith, who can be a tone-setter.
9. 49ers
Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
There’s so much upside with Edmunds, and the 49ers’ defensive package can find different ways to use him.
10. Raiders
Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama
This is too late for the versatile defender, who will help Jon Gruden’s secondary.
11. Dolphins
Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
This is a dream scenario for Miami, which finds a young quarterback after Ryan Tannehill’s two injury-plagued seasons.
12. Broncos (projected trade with Bills)
Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State
It would be a major boon for the Broncos if they could drop down from No. 5 and still land the draft’s top cornerback.
13. Redskins
Vita Vea, DL, Washington
Washington improves its front seven with a massive, 347-pound nose tackle who can move.
14. Packers
Marcus Davenport, Edge Rusher, Texas-San Antonio
The Packers’ pass rushers are aging, and Davenport offers athleticism and upside.
15. Cardinals
Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama
The Cardinals need help at wide receiver. Ridley was a reliable No. 1 wideout for the Crimson Tide.
16. Ravens
Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
The Ravens find Joe Flacco’s eventual replacement. Jackson is the most electrifying player in the draft.
17. Chargers
Da’Ron Payne, DL, Alabama
The Chargers improve against the run with a disruptive defensive lineman who is only 20 years old.
18. Seahawks
Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa
The Seahawks replace Richard Sherman with another tall, long, ball-hawking cornerback.
19. Cowboys
D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland
After losing Dez Bryant, the Cowboys turn to a Philadelphia native as a replacement.
20. Lions
Harold Landry, Edge Rusher, Boston College
Landry gives the Lions pass-rushing help; his college defensive coordinator is on the Lions staff.
21. Bengals
Billy Price, C, Ohio State
The Bengals add a player ready to step into a position of need.
22. Broncos (projected trade with Bills)
Will Hernandez, OL, UTEP
The Broncos should be pleased if they can trade down and a second Day 1 contributor, which the powerful Hernandez would be in Denver.
23. Patriots
Mike McGlinchey, OL, Boston College
The Penn Charter product finds a good fit in New England, where he could start for the next 10 years – even if he’s not protecting Tom Brady the whole time.
24. Panthers
Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville
The Panthers need secondary help. Alexander brings speed and toughness to his hometown.
25. Titans
Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama
Evans offers what teams want in a modern linebacker, and his sideline-to-sideline speed will help an ascending team.
26. Falcons
Taven Bryan, DL, Florida
The Falcons look for athletic, high-intensity players. Bryan will fit right in.
27. Saints
Mike Hughes, CB, UCF
This is a value pick for the Saints, who address cornerback in the first round for the second consecutive year.
28. Steelers
Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State
If Eagles fans hoped Vander Esch slipped to No. 32, they’ll be upset when the Steelers pluck a linebacker who brings the prototype size and production.
29. Jaguars
Kolton Miller, OL, UCLA
The Jaguars go for upside with Miller, a towering 6-9 prospect who can develop in Jacksonville.
30. Vikings
Connor Williams, OL, Texas
Another offensive lineman goes off the board with Williams, who can play inside and outside.
31. Patriots
Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama
The Patriots don’t have a need for a safety, but Harrison is another Nick Saban product who could be too intriguing for the Patriots to pass up.
32. Eagles
Justin Reid, DB, Stanford
I think the Eagles trade out of this pick. If the they stay here, Reid makes a lot of sense as a player who can help in three-safety packages, potentially in the slot, and on special teams this coming season. His role could grow into a starter in future years. Michigan DT Maurice Hurst should also be considered if the medical staff clears him after examining his heart condition.