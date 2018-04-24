Les Bowen's 2018 NFL mock draft

1. Cleveland
Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
Just seems like the kind of guy the Browns would gravitate toward. Plus, the Browns’ not taking Sam Darnold sets up my mildly contrarian second overall pick.
2. New York Giants
Sam Darnold, QB, USC
I don’t care what Dave Gettleman says at press conferences. You have the second overall pick in the draft, you try to get your QB. If you’re smart …
3. New York Jets
Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
Just seems like the right guy in the right market.
4. Cleveland
Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State
If you think you’ve already drafted your QB, then you can spend a top-5 pick on a running back.
5. Denver
Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
John Elway tries again, and just might whiff again.
6. Indianapolis
Bradley Chubb, DE, N.C. State
Lots of people are thinking corner here and maybe that’s the way to go, but the Colts ought to be looking for the guy who will be the biggest difference-maker at sixth overall, and if he’s there, that’s Chubb.
7. Tampa Bay
Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame
Interior pass protection is becoming a much bigger deal than in previous NFL eras.
8. Chicago
Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State
A team with a lot of needs, and a sure-bet coverage corner with 4.32 speed.
9. San Francisco
Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Va. Tech
A top-10 talent, many experts feel, so I squeezed him into my Top 10. Also, Reuben Foster’s legal situation creates a big need.
10. Oakland
Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
Can go sideline to sideline, in Oakland or Las Vegas.
11. Miami
Derwin James, S, Florida State
Yeah, the Dolphins would have liked one of those QBs I picked 1-2-3. Would they default to QB Mason Rudolph or look for impact elsewhere? I’m gonna say elsewhere.
12. Buffalo
Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State
Sean McDermott needs his franchise QB. This isn’t a great spot to get that. High move-up potential? Or, maybe it all works out.
13. Washington
Vita Vea, DT, Washington
Worst run defense in the NFL. Guy who can stop run. Makes too much sense, so probably won’t happen.
14. Green Bay
Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Alabama
He can be Green Bay’s Malcolm Jenkins, a versatile safety who controls coverage.
15. Arizona
Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama
He has elite speed, and will be Sam Bradford’s favorite weapon in both games Sam will be healthy enough to start this season.
16. Baltimore
Marcus Davenport, DE, Texas-San Antonio
The Ravens probably ought to go offense here, but I think this is just about the right spot in the draft for Davenport, and John Harbaugh’s heart is with the defense anyhow.
17. Los Angeles Chargers
Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama
Would go well paired with Brandon Mebane. Or a silky pinot noir.
18. Seattle
Harold Landry, DE, Boston College
It’s time to rebuild the Legion of Boom. Let’s start here.
19. Dallas
D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland
Dez Bryant’s replacement. Eagles fans are free to hope the Cowboys somehow overlook Moore and take somebody less skilled. He’s real good.
20. Detroit
Derrius Guice, RB, LSU
Eagles fans would like to see Guice last until the end of the round, but I doubt that happens.
21. Cincinnati
Will Hernandez, G, Texas El-Paso
There was a time when suggesting a couple of guards could be drafted ahead of the first OT would get your mock roundly mocked. That time has passed. I hope.
22. Buffalo
Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame
If the Bills don’t burn this pick moving up for a QB, I’m gonna say they use it to protect their QB.
23. New England
Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA
Tom Brady will appreciate this pick.
24. Carolina
Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU
Panthers still need weapons, even after acquiring Torrey Smith.
25. Tennessee
Billy Price, C, Ohio State
More first-round interior pass protection. It’s a trend.
26. Atlanta
Taven Bryan, DT, Florida
Guys such as Bryan are why interior pass protection has become such a priority.
27. New Orleans
Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State
Size, speed, talent, Drew Brees can work with that.
28. Pittsburgh
Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville
He runs a 4.38 40 and can start right away. He’s not a great tackler, though.
29. Jacksonville
Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina
I have him this low only because his minor-league baseball career kept him away from football long enough that he will turn 25 in August.
30. Minnesota
Isaiah Wynn, G, Georgia
This is the interior-OL draft, at least on my keyboard.
31. New England
Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State
If you saw the Super Bowl (not many people did, right?), New England’s defense needs playmakers. Here’s one.
32. Eagles
Ronald Jones II, RB, USC
I’ll be a little surprised if the Eagles really draft 32nd. I think they can get Jones or Sony Michel of Georgia even if they move back a bit, adding a pick to an unimpressive allotment. I think Jones has West Coast-offense traits and can add a home-run element that the Eagles’ running game might lack. He might have a little LeSean McCoy in him.
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.