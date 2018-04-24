Les Bowen's 2018 NFL mock draft

A funny draft story turned sad with the death of former Eagle Daniel Te'o-Nesheim

A funny draft story turned sad with the death of former Eagle Daniel Te'o-Nesheim Apr 23

Les Bowen has covered the Eagles since 2002. Before that, he covered the Flyers for 13 years. He came to the Daily News from the Charlotte Observer in May 1983, just as the Sixers were winning the NBA championship. He thought, "Gosh, this sort of thing must happen all the time here."

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield throwing a pass during the Big 12 Conference championship game in December.

1. Cleveland

Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

Just seems like the kind of guy the Browns would gravitate toward. Plus, the Browns’ not taking Sam Darnold sets up my mildly contrarian second overall pick.

2. New York Giants

Sam Darnold, QB, USC

I don’t care what Dave Gettleman says at press conferences. You have the second overall pick in the draft, you try to get your QB. If you’re smart …

3. New York Jets

Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

Just seems like the right guy in the right market.

4. Cleveland

Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

If you think you’ve already drafted your QB, then you can spend a top-5 pick on a running back.

5. Denver

Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

John Elway tries again, and just might whiff again.

6. Indianapolis

Bradley Chubb, DE, N.C. State

Lots of people are thinking corner here and maybe that’s the way to go, but the Colts ought to be looking for the guy who will be the biggest difference-maker at sixth overall, and if he’s there, that’s Chubb.

7. Tampa Bay

Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame

Interior pass protection is becoming a much bigger deal than in previous NFL eras.

8. Chicago

Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

A team with a lot of needs, and a sure-bet coverage corner with 4.32 speed.

9. San Francisco

Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Va. Tech

A top-10 talent, many experts feel, so I squeezed him into my Top 10. Also, Reuben Foster’s legal situation creates a big need.

10. Oakland

Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

Can go sideline to sideline, in Oakland or Las Vegas.

11. Miami

Derwin James, S, Florida State

Yeah, the Dolphins would have liked one of those QBs I picked 1-2-3. Would they default to QB Mason Rudolph or look for impact elsewhere? I’m gonna say elsewhere.

12. Buffalo

Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State

Sean McDermott needs his franchise QB. This isn’t a great spot to get that. High move-up potential? Or, maybe it all works out.

13. Washington

Vita Vea, DT, Washington

Worst run defense in the NFL. Guy who can stop run. Makes too much sense, so probably won’t happen.

14. Green Bay

Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Alabama

He can be Green Bay’s Malcolm Jenkins, a versatile safety who controls coverage.

15. Arizona

Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

He has elite speed, and will be Sam Bradford’s favorite weapon in both games Sam will be healthy enough to start this season.

16. Baltimore

Marcus Davenport, DE, Texas-San Antonio

The Ravens probably ought to go offense here, but I think this is just about the right spot in the draft for Davenport, and John Harbaugh’s heart is with the defense anyhow.

17. Los Angeles Chargers

Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama

Would go well paired with Brandon Mebane. Or a silky pinot noir.

18. Seattle

Harold Landry, DE, Boston College

It’s time to rebuild the Legion of Boom. Let’s start here.

19. Dallas

D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland

Dez Bryant’s replacement. Eagles fans are free to hope the Cowboys somehow overlook Moore and take somebody less skilled. He’s real good.

20. Detroit

Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

Eagles fans would like to see Guice last until the end of the round, but I doubt that happens.

21. Cincinnati

Will Hernandez, G, Texas El-Paso

There was a time when suggesting a couple of guards could be drafted ahead of the first OT would get your mock roundly mocked. That time has passed. I hope.

22. Buffalo

Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

If the Bills don’t burn this pick moving up for a QB, I’m gonna say they use it to protect their QB.

23. New England

Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA

Tom Brady will appreciate this pick.

24. Carolina

Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

Panthers still need weapons, even after acquiring Torrey Smith.

25. Tennessee

Billy Price, C, Ohio State

More first-round interior pass protection. It’s a trend.

26. Atlanta

Taven Bryan, DT, Florida

Guys such as Bryan are why interior pass protection has become such a priority.

27. New Orleans

Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State

Size, speed, talent, Drew Brees can work with that.

28. Pittsburgh

Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville

He runs a 4.38 40 and can start right away. He’s not a great tackler, though.

29. Jacksonville

Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina

I have him this low only because his minor-league baseball career kept him away from football long enough that he will turn 25 in August.

30. Minnesota

Isaiah Wynn, G, Georgia

This is the interior-OL draft, at least on my keyboard.

31. New England

Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State

If you saw the Super Bowl (not many people did, right?), New England’s defense needs playmakers. Here’s one.

32. Eagles

Ronald Jones II, RB, USC

I’ll be a little surprised if the Eagles really draft 32nd. I think they can get Jones or Sony Michel of Georgia even if they move back a bit, adding a pick to an unimpressive allotment. I think Jones has West Coast-offense traits and can add a home-run element that the Eagles’ running game might lack. He might have a little LeSean McCoy in him.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.