Jeff McLane's 2018 NFL mock draft

1. Browns
Sam Darnold, QB, Southern Cal
Darnold is the safest bet. Josh Allen or Baker Mayfield could be the pick here, but those two have more question marks among the top three quarterbacks.
2. Giants
Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State
As talented as Barkley is, taking a running back with the second overall selection is questionable. If Allen goes first, the Giants could surprise some and take Darnold.
3. Jets
Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
There’s been a lot of pre-draft buzz about the Jets’ love for Mayfield. He’s got some New York sass, and the Jets will be taking a quarterback, but his size could scare.
4. Browns
Bradley Chubb, DE, N.C. State
Cleveland took Myles Garrett first overall last year, but Chubb is every bit the prospect he was and is too good to pass up.
5. Broncos
Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
John Elway might not be sold on Allen at No. 5 and might look to trade back, but if he’s worried about the Bills or Cardinals pouncing, he might just pull the trigger here.
6. Colts
Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame
Indianapolis could address several holes, but the right move would be to take the best available player. Nelson has future Pro Bowler written all over him.
7. Buccaneers
Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State
The Bucs have immediate needs on their offensive line, but if Nelson is gone, Ward could instantly upgrade their secondary.
8. Bears
Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
Tremaine Edwards could be the linebacker taken here, given his athleticism, but Smith is more polished and has delivered in the biggest of games.
9. 49ers
Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Alabama
He’s as versatile as a defensive back gets in this draft class, and the 49ers would love his leadership on the back end of their defense.
10. Raiders
Tremaine Edwards, LB, Virginia Tech
The Raiders have a playmaker in Khalil Mack, but Edwards’ presence, given time to mature, could draw attention away from one of the NFL’s top edge rushers.
11. Dolphins
Vita Vea, DT, Washington
Vea is more in the mold of a Dontari Poe than a Ndamukong Suh, whom the Dolphins released this offseason, but he should strengthen Miami’s interior.
12. Bills
Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
The Bills have the ammo to trade ahead of the Dolphins for Rosen, if need be, but they might be able to stand pat for their future quarterback.
13. Redskins
Derwin James, S, Florida State
James once looked like a can’t-miss, top-five prospect, but a down 2017 has hurt his stock. Still, many teams are looking for hybrid defenders.
14. Packers
Marcus Davenport, DE, Texas-San Antonio
The draft is light on top-tier edge rushers, but Davenport’s ceiling is potentially high and the Packers are typically patient.
15. Cardinals
Harold Landry, DE, Boston College
Arizona could reach for a quarterback such as Lamar Jackson, or push for a skill-position piece, but Landry is the safest bet here.
16. Ravens
Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama
An offensive tackle might make sense — maybe Mike McGlinchey — but with Ridley still on the board, the Ravens can address a deep hole.
17. Chargers
Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama
San Diego needs to upgrade its offensive line (again), but a defensive interior addition could make Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram even more deadly on the outside.
18. Seahawks
Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa
It might be too obvious to select a replacement for Richard Sherman, but Jackson has elite ball skills and will have help over top from Earl Thomas.
19. Cowboys
Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State
Some are slotting a receiver to Dallas here, because, you know, Dez Bryant, but the Cowboys don’t let Jerry Jones make the picks anymore.
20. Lions
Mike McGlinchey, T, Notre Dame
The Lions’ o-line struggled again last season, and while there are some doubts about McGlinchey’s upside, he’s a Day 1 starter.
21. Bengals
James Daniels, C, Iowa
If the chips fall perfectly, Hernandez could fall into the Bengals’ laps. They desperately need a plug-and-play center.
22. Bills
D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland
I could see them going for defense with their second first-round pick – if they still have it – but giving Rosen a receiver would be a nice touch.
23. Patriots
Kolton Miller, T, UCLA
Texas’ Connor Williams would be plausible tackle in this spot, given his readiness, but Miller has the higher ceiling.
24. Panthers
Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville
Alexander is one of several cornerbacks who could go in the first round after Ward. Mike Hughes, Isaiah Oliver and Donte Jackson are options here, as well.
25. Titans
Isaiah Wynn, G, Georgia
Wynn has experience as both a tackle and guard, but projects as the latter in the NFL. The Titans have cornerstones on the flanks. This pick should address their interior needs.
26. Falcons
Taven Bryan, DT, Florida
The Falcons don’t have many immediate needs, so a lineman is always a safe bet. Bryan could be a steal at 26.
27. Saints
Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina
Yes, the Saints have a need at tight end, and, yes, Sean Payton is always looking to stock his offense, but Hurst is intriguing no matter what you think of his age (25).
28. Steelers
Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama
If there isn’t a cornerback to Pittsburgh’s liking, Evans might be the best player on the board and a possible replacement for Ryan Shazier.
29. Jaguars
Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU
There haven’t been as many premier receivers over the last few drafts, and Sutton could land in the second round, but the back end of the first is a crapshoot.
30. Vikings
Will Alexander, G, UTEP
Minnesota might be willing to add a receiver or tight end for its new quarterback, but an interior upgrade on the line could be just as helpful for Kirk Cousins.
31. Patriots
Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State
I’d say maybe a quarterback here if there was value, but it might be time to start planning for a post-Rob Gronkowski future – maybe sooner than later.
32. Eagles
Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan
The Eagles could go in a hundred different directions here, and my best bet is still a trade out, but Hurst would represent a solid pick. If not, maybe a tackle such as Connor Williams or Miller, if he falls.