Jeff McLane's 2018 NFL mock draft

USC quarterback Sam Darnold (14) walks off the field after a 24-7 loss against Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on December 29, 2017. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

1. Browns

Sam Darnold, QB, Southern Cal

Darnold is the safest bet. Josh Allen or Baker Mayfield could be the pick here, but those two have more question marks among the top three quarterbacks.

2. Giants

Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

As talented as Barkley is, taking a running back with the second overall selection is questionable. If Allen goes first, the Giants could surprise some and take Darnold.

3. Jets

Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

There’s been a lot of pre-draft buzz about the Jets’ love for Mayfield. He’s got some New York sass, and the Jets will be taking a quarterback, but his size could scare.

4. Browns

Bradley Chubb, DE, N.C. State

Cleveland took Myles Garrett first overall last year, but Chubb is every bit the prospect he was and is too good to pass up.

5. Broncos

Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

John Elway might not be sold on Allen at No. 5 and might look to trade back, but if he’s worried about the Bills or Cardinals pouncing, he might just pull the trigger here.

6. Colts

Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame

Indianapolis could address several holes, but the right move would be to take the best available player. Nelson has future Pro Bowler written all over him.

7. Buccaneers

Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

The Bucs have immediate needs on their offensive line, but if Nelson is gone, Ward could instantly upgrade their secondary.

8. Bears

Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

Tremaine Edwards could be the linebacker taken here, given his athleticism, but Smith is more polished and has delivered in the biggest of games.

9. 49ers

Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Alabama

He’s as versatile as a defensive back gets in this draft class, and the 49ers would love his leadership on the back end of their defense.

10. Raiders

Tremaine Edwards, LB, Virginia Tech

The Raiders have a playmaker in Khalil Mack, but Edwards’ presence, given time to mature, could draw attention away from one of the NFL’s top edge rushers.

11. Dolphins

Vita Vea, DT, Washington

Vea is more in the mold of a Dontari Poe than a Ndamukong Suh, whom the Dolphins released this offseason, but he should strengthen Miami’s interior.

12. Bills

Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

The Bills have the ammo to trade ahead of the Dolphins for Rosen, if need be, but they might be able to stand pat for their future quarterback.

13. Redskins

Derwin James, S, Florida State

James once looked like a can’t-miss, top-five prospect, but a down 2017 has hurt his stock. Still, many teams are looking for hybrid defenders.

14. Packers

Marcus Davenport, DE, Texas-San Antonio

The draft is light on top-tier edge rushers, but Davenport’s ceiling is potentially high and the Packers are typically patient.

15. Cardinals

Harold Landry, DE, Boston College

Arizona could reach for a quarterback such as Lamar Jackson, or push for a skill-position piece, but Landry is the safest bet here.

16. Ravens

Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

An offensive tackle might make sense — maybe Mike McGlinchey — but with Ridley still on the board, the Ravens can address a deep hole.

17. Chargers

Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama

San Diego needs to upgrade its offensive line (again), but a defensive interior addition could make Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram even more deadly on the outside.

18. Seahawks

Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa

It might be too obvious to select a replacement for Richard Sherman, but Jackson has elite ball skills and will have help over top from Earl Thomas.

19. Cowboys

Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State

Some are slotting a receiver to Dallas here, because, you know, Dez Bryant, but the Cowboys don’t let Jerry Jones make the picks anymore.

20. Lions

Mike McGlinchey, T, Notre Dame

The Lions’ o-line struggled again last season, and while there are some doubts about McGlinchey’s upside, he’s a Day 1 starter.

21. Bengals

James Daniels, C, Iowa

If the chips fall perfectly, Hernandez could fall into the Bengals’ laps. They desperately need a plug-and-play center.

22. Bills

D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland

I could see them going for defense with their second first-round pick – if they still have it – but giving Rosen a receiver would be a nice touch.

23. Patriots

Kolton Miller, T, UCLA

Texas’ Connor Williams would be plausible tackle in this spot, given his readiness, but Miller has the higher ceiling.

24. Panthers

Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville

Alexander is one of several cornerbacks who could go in the first round after Ward. Mike Hughes, Isaiah Oliver and Donte Jackson are options here, as well.

25. Titans

Isaiah Wynn, G, Georgia

Wynn has experience as both a tackle and guard, but projects as the latter in the NFL. The Titans have cornerstones on the flanks. This pick should address their interior needs.

26. Falcons

Taven Bryan, DT, Florida

The Falcons don’t have many immediate needs, so a lineman is always a safe bet. Bryan could be a steal at 26.

27. Saints

Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina

Yes, the Saints have a need at tight end, and, yes, Sean Payton is always looking to stock his offense, but Hurst is intriguing no matter what you think of his age (25).

28. Steelers

Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama

If there isn’t a cornerback to Pittsburgh’s liking, Evans might be the best player on the board and a possible replacement for Ryan Shazier.

29. Jaguars

Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

There haven’t been as many premier receivers over the last few drafts, and Sutton could land in the second round, but the back end of the first is a crapshoot.

30. Vikings

Will Alexander, G, UTEP

Minnesota might be willing to add a receiver or tight end for its new quarterback, but an interior upgrade on the line could be just as helpful for Kirk Cousins.

31. Patriots

Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State

I’d say maybe a quarterback here if there was value, but it might be time to start planning for a post-Rob Gronkowski future – maybe sooner than later.

32. Eagles

Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan

The Eagles could go in a hundred different directions here, and my best bet is still a trade out, but Hurst would represent a solid pick. If not, maybe a tackle such as Connor Williams or Miller, if he falls.