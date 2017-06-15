What we're learning about the Eagles | David Murphy

David Murphy is a sports columnist for the Daily News. He joined the company in 2008 and spent the next six years on the Phillies beat.

HOWEVER NEGLIGIBLE the predictive value of training camp, that of minicamp somehow undershoots it. The riddle is not a difficult one to unwind, given that every play made on one side of the ball equals a play not made on the other. Nevertheless, here are six observations to file away as the Eagles wrap up their final practice before training camp:

1 Torrey Smith looks as if he could end up having a big impact on the passing game, even if he isn't the one catching the passes. One of the mild surprises from last year's training camp was that the Eagles did not keep any of the veteran rentals they'd brought in to stretch the field, choosing instead to stock up on younger players. Though Smith's numbers took a hit during his time in San Francisco, he is still a player who defenses must keep an eye on, and you can see the effect it has on teammates operating in the middle of the field.

2 Speaking of deep threats, one of the big differences between the offense this spring compared with the past couple has been in the vertical passing game. Last year, only the Texans finished with fewer passing plays of 30-plus yards. The Patriots and Falcons combined for 59 such plays. The Eagles finished with 11. Smith is part of the equation, but so is Carson Wentz, whose ability and willingness to take shots down the field has been on display throughout the OTA and minicamp practices that have been open to the media. Nelson Agholor, Alshon Jeffery, Bryce Treggs, Marcus Johnson and Smith have all been on the receiving end of some beautiful deep balls by the second-year quarterback.

3 On that note, Doug Pederson has fielded so many questions about mechanics this spring that you'd think his name was Angie's List. The truth of the matter is Wentz's throwing motion is just fine. When he misfires, it has more to do with his feet than his arm, as was the case on one of his few bad throws during Wednesday's session (it might have been his only bad throw, actually). Before practice, Pederson said he had zero concerns with Wentz's ball, and noted that the quarterback went 11-for-12 the previous day. He was even better Wednesday, including a couple of really impressive throws outside the numbers that he stuck on Zach Ertz's hands.

4 Quick, think of the last Eagles great who played his last NFL game while wearing midnight green. If you're struggling, there's a reason: Jason Peters could be the second one to do so since Jeffrey Lurie purchased the team in 1994. Take a look at the list of Eagles who have logged the most games during Lurie's tenure. If Peters stays healthy for the entire season, his total will sit at 120. Two of the 12 players in front of him are still with the team, with Jon Dorenbos at 162 and Brent Celek at 159. Each of the remaining 10 ended up playing for another NFL team before calling it quits.

The list includes David Akers (49ers and Lions), Brian Dawkins (Broncos), Trent Cole (Colts), Donovan McNabb (Redskins and Vikings), Jon Runyan (Chargers), Sheldon Brown (Browns), Todd Herremans (Colts), Hollis Thomas (Saints, Panthers, Rams), Quintin Mikell (Rams) and Bobby Taylor (Seahawks).

Poll When do you expect Lane Johnson to take over for Jason Peters at left tackle? Sometime this season

Next season

After that Vote Results

At the moment, Peters ranks 25th in games played as an Eagle during Lurie's tenure. Among the players he could pass this season: Taylor, Troy Vincent (Bills, Redskins), Jason Avant (Chiefs), Mike Patterson (Giants), Jermane Mayberry (Saints), Ike Reese (Falcons) and Brian Westbrook (49ers).

Only Jeremiah Trotter retired while wearing Eagles green, thanks to the 2009 comeback bid that followed his second two-year absence from the team.

5 I wouldn't be stunned to see the Eagles try to add another veteran cornerback to the mix this summer, though there aren't many obvious options out there at this point.

C.J. Smith, who spent most of last season on special teams, has gotten some reps with the first group of defensive backs as third-round draft pick Rasul Douglas continues to learn the defense. But the Eagles could really use another experienced body on the outside.

6 The eventual makeup of the Eagles running game is still anybody's guess. Fourth-round draft pick Donnel Pumphrey has spent a lot of time on the field in these practices, and the Eagles seem confident that he can hold his own as a pass catcher and route runner, but it'll be interesting to see how he looks carrying the ball against live contact. He's similar in size to Darren Sproles, but he has a thinner frame and a higher center of gravity, so I'm not sure you can just say, "Well, Sproles has done it."

Now, let's return our attention to the NBA draft.

dmurphy@phillynews.com

@ByDavidMurphy