Villanova's Sweet 16 March Madness opponent is set as West Virginia thumps Marshall

Purdue's Isaac Haas to miss the rest of March Madness with elbow injury

Purdue's Isaac Haas to miss the rest of March Madness with elbow injury Mar 16

West Virginia is led by senior guard Jevon Carter (right).

Villanova will take on West Virginia in the next round of March Madness, after the Mountaineers beat Marshall on Sunday.

Bob Huggins’ squad handily beat Marshall, 81-58, in San Diego on Saturday for a second-round win.

The Sweet 16 matchup will be Friday around 7:30 at TD Garden in Boston on TBS. Villanova’s last NCAA tournament trip to Boston went pretty well.

West Virginia, a No. 5 seed, is led by senior guard Jevon Carter, who averaged 17 points, 6.5 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game in the regular season.

Study up on West Virginia with our pre-tournament scouting report.

The Mountaineers know how to put teams away, having led the Big 12 in the regular season in scoring margin (plus-11.5 ppg.). West Virginia applies relentless defensive pressure and led the Big 12 in steals per game (8.1) and turnover margin (plus-5.5). Konate, a 6-8 sophomore, was third nationally in blocked shots (3.3 per game) during the regular season.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.