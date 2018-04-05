Villanova parade: NCAA basketball champions to celebrate in Philadelphia - live updates

Villanova fans cheer before the start of a celebration of the team's NCAA men's basketball tournament championship win at the Jake Nevin Field House on the Villanova University campus on Tuesday, April 3, 2018. The team returned to Villanova from San Antonio on Tuesday.

Scores of people are expected to gather in Center City Thursday as Philadelphia honors the Villanova men’s basketball team with a five-block parade after the team brought home its third NCAA championship title in its history.

The celebration of the Wildcats’ win over Michigan kicks off at 11 a.m. at 20th and Market Streets, moving east and ending with a rally at Dilworth Park. Events are expected to wrap up around 12:30 p.m. You can follow along here throughout the day for live updates. Heading to the festivities yourself? Here’s our guide to watching the parade.

It’s the second parade for the Wildcats in just two years — an estimated 60,000 people turned out to cheer on the Wildcats after the team’s 2016 NCAA victory against North Carolina, ending a 31-year lapse since the team’s first NCAA championship in 1985.

With classes canceled at the Main Line campus, hundreds of students were lining up at the Paoli/Thorndale Regional Rail line’s Villanova Station while Villanova Coach Jay Wright noted that the players were also on their way. SEPTA is deploying extra trains from the line’s Radnor Station.

Class was canceled today but hundreds of Villanova students were up early waiting to take the Paoli-Thorndale Line into Philly for the national championship parade. pic.twitter.com/2diXcKOeyN — Erin McCarthy (@erinK_mccarthy) April 5, 2018

The Cats are on the way to Philly ! Our guys bringing the hardware !! pic.twitter.com/YYGdGJn5vo — Jay Wright (@VUCoachJWright) April 5, 2018

Philly is certainly no stranger to parades this year, either. While Thursday’s will be nowhere near the size of the celebration held after the Eagles’ first Super Bowl win in February, the city is still preparing for crowds. In addition to the additional trains, there are also some street closures and parking restrictions on and near the parade route.

But with just about an hour until the parade begins, fans were slow to gather along the route and Dilworth.

The @Eagles parade had wall-to-wall crowds over two hours before start time. Not so for #NovaNation and their championship parade today. pic.twitter.com/CXOCKndS8R — Dan Spinelli (@dspin3) April 5, 2018

If you’re stuck at work and can’t join in the celebration, check out our guide on how and where to stream the NCAA championship parade. We’ll also have live updates right here on Philly.com.

Can’t get enough Philly sports? There’s good news ahead: the Phillies play their home opener against the Miami Marlins at 3 p.m. The Flyers also face the Carolina Hurricanes at home Thursday. That game starts at 7 p.m.

This story will be updated throughout the day. Check back for updates.

