La Salle moves Big Five matchup vs. Villanova to Palestra

Ashley Howard, the new head basketball coach at La Salle, will go up against his former team when the Explorers take on defending national champion Villanova in their annual Big Five matchup on Dec. 1 at the Palestra.
Howard served as an assistant coach on Jay Wright’s staff at Villanova for the last five seasons – two of which, in 2016 and 2018, ended in national championships – before being named head coach at La Salle last April.
The Explorers gave the Wildcats, then ranked No. 4, all they could handle last year at the Wells Fargo Center before Villanova pulled away at the end to a 77-68 victory.
The Wildcats hold a 40-27 lead in the series, which dates back to 1934. This will mark the second straight time in the series that La Salle has moved its scheduled home game from Tom Gola Arena to the Palestra.
