Villanova wins 2018 NCAA championship: Our special section

Phillies-Mets Facebook stream unsurprisingly didn't go over well

Watch: Doug Pederson throws first pitch at Phillies' home opener wearing Roy Halladay jersey

Villanova’s Mikel Bridges, left of center, and Phill Booth, center, and their teammates react to the crowd at City Hall as their bus travels down Market Street during the celebration parade held for the team on Thursday.

Here are links to all of the stories in our Villanova 2018 NCAA championship special section. Pick up a copy from your local newsstand — or from your doorstep if you’re a subscriber — on Thursday.

The complete story of Villanova’s championship run, told by several reporters throughout the season compiled by our digital team.

Jay Wright and his team bask in their championship parade’s glow by Joe Juliano

Which Villanova title team is better? The 2016 squad or this one? Bob Ford explores

Mike Jensen lays out the five reasons Villanova became champions.

Villanova has elevated the new Big East, and the Big East has returned the favor, writes Mike Sielski

This Villanova team’s offense will be it’s legacy, writes Dick Jerardi

The Big Five community weighs in on Jay Wright’s success, by Marc Narducci

How did a missed three-pointer in 2015 help Donte DiVincenzo’s magic night possible? Marcus Hayes explains.

The presence of two Fathers help DiVincenzo find solace, by Marcus Hayes

Our news team recaps Villanova’s championship parade

