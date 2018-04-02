sports

March Madness championship game: TV info, announcers, point-spread records

Eric Paschall and Villanova are one step away from winning their third national title and second in three years.
NCAA Championship

Villanova (35-4) vs. Michigan (33-7)

When: Monday, 9:20 p.m.

Where: Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas (capacity: 72,000).

Primary telecast: TBS (Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery, Tracy Wolfson). Pregame show begins at 7 p.m.

Villanova-centric telecast: truTV (Scott Graham, Randy Foye, Kacie McDonnell).

Michigan-centric telecast: TNT (Matt Park, Jay Feely, Sanjay Gupta).

Streaming: www.ncaa.com/march-madness-live/watch

Radio: WTEL, 610-AM (Ryan Fannon, Whitey Rigsby).

History lesson: Villanova holds a 3-1 series lead, with the most recent meeting a Wildcats win on Nov. 25, 2014. Most notably, Villanova upset second-ranked Michigan in the second round during its 1985 championship season.

Roll call: Michigan’s 14-game winning streak is the nation’s longest. Villanova has won 10 in a row.

Dominant run: Villanova is the fifth national finalists since 1985 to win all five of its tournament games by double digits. Michigan State (2000), Duke (2001) and North Carolina (2009) each won the championship game by at least 10 points. North Carolina (2016) was beaten by Villanova on Kris Jenkins’ buzzer-beater.

Line: Villanova -7. Over/under: 145.5

Spread ’em: Villanova is an impressive 26-12-1 against the spread, including 5-0 in the NCAA tournament … Michigan is 25-13-1 against the number, 3-2 in the tournament. The Wolverines’ season-opening win over North Florida was off the board.

 

 

 

