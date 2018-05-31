Villanova promotes Mike Nardi to assistant coach, hires former Wildcat Dwayne Anderson

Joe Juliano has been a member of our sports staff since 1985. His current beats are Penn State football, college basketball, golf, and the Penn Relays. A graduate of Temple University, he also worked for 10 years with United Press International, the last seven as Philadelphia sports editor.

Villanova coach Jay Wright announced Thursday that Mike Nardi has been promoted to assistant coach and that Dwayne Anderson, like Nardi a former Wildcats player, has been named director of basketball operations.

Nardi, who served as director of basketball operations last season, fills the spot on the coaching staff vacated by Ashley Howard, who accepted the head coaching job at La Salle in April. Nardi was a four-year starter at guard for the Wildcats from 2003-07.

Anderson returns to Villanova from Penn State, where he was an assistant coach for five seasons on the staff of head coach Patrick Chambers. Chambers was on Wright’s staff when Anderson played for the Wildcats and was part of the 2009 Final Four team.

“As a player, Dwayne’s leadership traits played a critical role on our 2009 NCAA Final Four team,” Wright said. “Those same traits have helped make him an outstanding young coach. He will be a great role model for our players.”