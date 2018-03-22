Villanova snow-delayed trip got off to a rough start, but team arrived in Boston for March Madness safely

BOSTON – Omari Spellman and his Villanova teammates boarded the bus at the Davis Center ready to head to Philadelphia International Airport on a snowy day for the flight to Boston and their next NCAA game.
But the little hill from the building entrance leading up to Ithan Ave., had other ideas Wednesday.
“It was funny because every time we thought we were finally going to leave, it was like, ‘Nope,’” Spellman, a redshirt freshman forward, said Thursday before the Wildcats practiced at TD Garden. “I think it was like 10 tries before we got out. It was weird.
“But the [university] workers, with the plowing and the salt trucks, they really helped us out. They did everything they could. Shouts out to them, I appreciate them.”
Leaving campus actually was the most difficult part of the trip.
“I think we were probably on the bus longer than we were on the plane,” Jalen Brunson said.
A program spokesman said the question of when to leave was a collaborative decision involving athletic department and basketball staff. Despite the delays, the team arrived at their hotel here around 9 p.m.
Jay Wright indicated Thursday that if it were solely his decision, the team would have stayed home Wednesday and flown to Boston the next morning. But he was happy with how it all worked out.
“It was definitely a good move,” he said. “I’m glad we’re here. We had a good night’s sleep and a good practice.”
