Final Four schedule: What time is Villanova vs. Kansas, Michigan vs. Loyola Chicago?

As we near the end of an NCAA tournament filled with upsets, the 2018 Final Four pits Loyola Chicago, a Midwestern cinderella, against Michigan, a Big Ten power, and Kansas, a true blue-blood program, against Villanova, a budding dynasty. The action tips off Saturday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, with the winners advancing to the NCAA championship Monday night.
Here is the schedule, as well as television and streaming information, for the Final Four:
No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 11 Loyola Chicago
Game time: 6:09 p.m. ET
TV: TBS
Streaming: March Madness Live
No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 1 Kansas
Game time: 8:49 p.m. ET
TV: TBS
Streaming: March Madness Live
Michigan and Loyola Chicago both come into the national semifinals riding double-digit winning streaks, with Villanova and Kansas not far behind, on nine- and seven-game streaks, respectively. For the Ramblers, its their first trip to the Final Four since the school won it all in 1963. Michigan last made it this far in 2013, where the team lost in the national final. Villanova is trying to win its second title in three seasons, while Kansas is back in the Final Four for the first time since 2012.
