Two Villanova players named to preseason FCS All-America team

Richard Petty believes keeping rookie Darrell "Bubba" Wallace will pay off in the future

Kyle Busch wins the Gander Outdoors 400 to sweep the weekend at Pocono Raceway

Villanova senior offensive lineman Ethan Greenidge and senior safety Rob Rolle are among 14 players from the Colonial Athletic Association who were honored on the STATS preseason FCS All-America Football Team.

Greenidge, a 6-foot-4, 335-pounder who is considered a potential pick in the 2019 NFL draft, is one of six CAA players on the first team.

A graduate of Riverhead (N.J.) High School, Greenidge has started 31 career games on the Main Line.

Rolle, who was a 2017 preseason All-American and favorite for CAA defensive player of the year, was selected second-team All-America.

He comes back to the Wildcats as a graduate student. Rolle was a medical redshirt after suffering a season-ending knee injury in 2017.

A 2017 CAA All-Academic Team choice, Rolle, from Delsea High, has seven interceptions, 10 pass breakups and 83 unassisted tackles in his career.

Great Valley High graduate and Delaware senior defensive back Nassir Adderley, the cousin of NFL Hall of Fame defensive back Herb Adderley, was selected to the first team.

Blue Hens senior linebacker Troy Reeder, who played two seasons at Penn State before transferring, is on the second team.