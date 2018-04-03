Search

The 2017-18 Villanova Wildcats: Regular season

Another Big East banner

The Wildcats hit a rough patch late in the season, but otherwise tore through their schedule and entered the NCAA tournament at 30-4.

Tuesday, April 3, 2018
W = win
L = loss
W
Villanova 75, Columbia 60
Nov. 10, 2017, at Wells Fargo Center
Villanova notches first win of the season over Columbia By Mike Kern
Omari Spellman's 1st half with Villanova was forgettable, but that soon changed By Mike Jensen
W
Villanova 113, Nichols State 77
Nov. 14, 2017, at Wells Fargo Center
Villanova sets shot block record, crushes Nicholls State By Dick Jerardi
W
Villanova 104, Lafayette 57
Nov. 17, 2017, at Allentown
Villanova basketball cruises past Lafayette in last tune-up game By Mike Kern
W
Battle 4 Atlantis
Villanova 66, Western Kentucky 58; Villanova 85, Tennessee 76;  Villanova 64, Northern Iowa 50
Nov. 22-24, 2017, at Atlantis, Bahamas
Five observations about Villanova’s tournament win in the Bahamas By Mike Kern
W
Villanova 90, Penn 62
Nov. 29, 2017, at Villanova
Villanova pounds Penn for 19th straight Big Five victory By Mike Kern
W
Villanova 94, St. Joseph’s 53
Dec. 2, 2017, at St. Joseph’s
Villanova tops St. Joe's for 20th straight Big Five win By Mike Kern
W
Villanova 88, Gonzaga 72
Dec. 5, 2017, at Madison Square Garden
No. 4 Villanova dominates Gonzaga at Madison Square Garden By John Smallwood
Redshirt mania, and Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges lead the way By John Smallwood
W
Villanova 77, La Salle 68
Dec. 10, 2017, at Wells Fargo Center
Villanova pushed to the limit by La Salle but wins By Joe Juliano
W
Villanova 87, Temple 67
Dec. 13, 2017, at Temple
Jalen Brunson and No. 1 Villanova cruise past Temple By John Smallwood
Beyond the talent, Villanova is hungry By Mike Jensen
W
Villanova 95, Hofstra 71
Dec. 22, 2017, at Hofstra
No. 1 Villanova drubs Hofstra in Jay Wright's return to Long Island By Joe Juliano
W
Villanova 103, DePaul 85
Dec. 27, 2017, at DePaul
Jalen Brunson scores 16 points in homecoming as Villanova burns DePaul in Big East opener By John Smallwood
Jermaine Samuels arrives for Wildcats By John Smallwood
L
Butler 101, Villanova 93
Dec. 30, 2017, at Butler
No. 1 Wildcats fall in big test against Bulldogs By John Smallwood
No. 1 Villanova lacks depth, not just defense, in first loss of season By John Smallwood
W
Villanova 100, Marquette 90
Jan. 6, 2018, at Wells Fargo Center
Jay Wright gets 400th win at Villanova as Cats hold off Marquette By John Smallwood
Villanova's defense is the key to this season By Mike Jensen
W
Villanova 89, Xavier 65
Jan. 10, 2018, at Wells Fargo Center
Villanova beats No. 10 Xavier to continue reign of Big East, Musketeers By John Smallwood
Is Jalen Brunson the national player of the year? By Mike Jensen
W
Villanova 78, St. John’s 71
Jan. 13, 2018, at Madison Square Garden
Villanova overcomes upset bid by St. John's By John Smallwood
W
Villanova 88, Georgetown 56
Jan. 17, 2018, at Georgetown
Villanova destroys Georgetown in Big East blowout By Joe Juliano
W
Villanova 81, Connecticut 61
Jan. 20, 2018, at Connecticut
Villanova uses big first-half push, defense, to rout UConn By Joe Juliano
W
Villanova 89, Providence 69
Jan. 23, 2018, at Wells Fargo Center
Villanova defense stars again in win over Providence By Joe Juliano
W
Villanova 85, Marquette 82
Jan. 28, 2018, at Marquette
No. 1 Villanova survives scare to defeat Marquette By Joe Juliano
W
Villanova 98, Creighton 78
Feb. 1, 2018, at Wells Fargo Center
Villanova uses three-ball to roll over Creighton By Joe Juliano
W
Villanova 92, Seton Hall 76
Feb. 4, 2018, at Wells Fargo Center
Villanova gives Eagles fans reason to cheer, beats Seton Hall By Joe Juliano
L
St. John’s 79, Villanova 75
Feb. 7, 2018, at Wells Fargo Center
Top-ranked Villanova upset by hot St. John's By Joe Juliano
W
Villanova 86, Butler 75
Feb. 10, 2018, at Wells Fargo Center
Villanova uses big second half to defeat Butler By Joe Juliano
L
Providence 76, Villanova 71
Feb. 14, 2018, at Providence
Villanova goes cold from beyond the arc, gets upset by Providence By Joe Juliano
W
Villanova 95, Xavier 79
Feb. 17, 2018, at Xavier
Bridges, DiVincenzo power Villanova past Xavier in Big East showdown By Joe Juliano
W
Villanova 93, DePaul 62
Feb. 21, 2018, at Wells Fargo Center
Villanova romps to win over DePaul in Phil Booth's return By Joe Juliano
Phil Booth’s return raises the game for Villanova By Mike Jensen
L
Creighton 89, Villanova 83 (OT)
Feb. 24, 2018, at Creighton
Villanova goes cold in key spots, loses to Creighton in OT By Joe Juliano
W
Villanova 69, Seton Hall 68 (OT)
Feb. 28, 2018, at Seton Hall
Villanova outlasts Seton Hall in overtime By Joe Juliano
Villanova wins a ‘rock fight’ By Joe Juliano
W
Villanova 97, Georgetown 73
March 3, 2018, at Wells Fargo Center
Villanova ends regular season with win over Georgetown By Joe Juliano
W
Big East quarterfinals: Villanova 94, Marquette 70
March 8, 2018, at Madison Square Garden
Villanova rides hot second half to beat Marquette By Joe Juliano
Villanova finds a balance By Bob Ford
W
Big East semifinals: Villanova 87, Butler 68
March 9, 2018, at Madison Square Garden
Villanova uses hot start to defeat Butler, gets to Big East title game By Joe Juliano
W
Big East championship: Villanova 76, Providence 66 (OT)
March 10, 2018, at Madison Square Garden
Villanova spurts late in overtime, wins Big East title over Providence By Joe Juliano
Overtime medicine just what doctor orders for Villanova By Bob Ford
