The 2017-18 Villanova Wildcats: Regular season
Another Big East banner
The Wildcats hit a rough patch late in the season, but otherwise tore through their schedule and entered the NCAA tournament at 30-4.
Tuesday, April 3, 2018
W = win
L = loss
W
Villanova 75, Columbia 60
Nov. 10, 2017, at Wells Fargo Center
W
Villanova 113, Nichols State 77
Nov. 14, 2017, at Wells Fargo Center
W
Villanova 104, Lafayette 57
Nov. 17, 2017, at Allentown
W
Battle 4 Atlantis
Villanova 66, Western Kentucky 58; Villanova 85, Tennessee 76; Villanova 64, Northern Iowa 50
Nov. 22-24, 2017, at Atlantis, Bahamas
W
Villanova 90, Penn 62
Nov. 29, 2017, at Villanova
W
Villanova 94, St. Joseph’s 53
Dec. 2, 2017, at St. Joseph’s
W
Villanova 88, Gonzaga 72
Dec. 5, 2017, at Madison Square Garden
W
Villanova 77, La Salle 68
Dec. 10, 2017, at Wells Fargo Center
W
Villanova 87, Temple 67
Dec. 13, 2017, at Temple
W
Villanova 95, Hofstra 71
Dec. 22, 2017, at Hofstra
W
Villanova 103, DePaul 85
Dec. 27, 2017, at DePaul
L
Butler 101, Villanova 93
Dec. 30, 2017, at Butler
W
Villanova 100, Marquette 90
Jan. 6, 2018, at Wells Fargo Center
W
Villanova 89, Xavier 65
Jan. 10, 2018, at Wells Fargo Center
W
Villanova 78, St. John’s 71
Jan. 13, 2018, at Madison Square Garden
W
Villanova 88, Georgetown 56
Jan. 17, 2018, at Georgetown
W
Villanova 81, Connecticut 61
Jan. 20, 2018, at Connecticut
W
Villanova 89, Providence 69
Jan. 23, 2018, at Wells Fargo Center
W
Villanova 85, Marquette 82
Jan. 28, 2018, at Marquette
W
Villanova 98, Creighton 78
Feb. 1, 2018, at Wells Fargo Center
W
Villanova 92, Seton Hall 76
Feb. 4, 2018, at Wells Fargo Center
L
St. John’s 79, Villanova 75
Feb. 7, 2018, at Wells Fargo Center
W
Villanova 86, Butler 75
Feb. 10, 2018, at Wells Fargo Center
L
Providence 76, Villanova 71
Feb. 14, 2018, at Providence
W
Villanova 95, Xavier 79
Feb. 17, 2018, at Xavier
W
Villanova 93, DePaul 62
Feb. 21, 2018, at Wells Fargo Center
L
Creighton 89, Villanova 83 (OT)
Feb. 24, 2018, at Creighton
W
Villanova 69, Seton Hall 68 (OT)
Feb. 28, 2018, at Seton Hall
W
Villanova 97, Georgetown 73
March 3, 2018, at Wells Fargo Center
W
Big East quarterfinals: Villanova 94, Marquette 70
March 8, 2018, at Madison Square Garden
W
Big East semifinals: Villanova 87, Butler 68
March 9, 2018, at Madison Square Garden
W
Big East championship: Villanova 76, Providence 66 (OT)
March 10, 2018, at Madison Square Garden
