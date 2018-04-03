Search

CLEM MURRAY / Staff Photographer

The 2017-18 Villanova Wildcats: The champions

The team that brought the title home

These were our favorite stories about the Wildcats this season.

Tuesday, April 3, 2018
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer

Jay Wright

Head coach | 422-165 at Villanova | Churchville, Pa.
Jay Wright building a Hall of Fame résumé
By Mike Sielski
The unspoken question: Will Wright walk?
By Bob Ford
Wright’s way just as effective as ‘one-and-done’
By John Smallwood
Wright will always cherish his times with Rollie Massimino
By Mike Kern
CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer

Jalen Brunson

6-foot-2 | Junior | Guard | Lincolnshire, Ill.
Comparing Jalen and Rick Brunson, UConn's Kevin Ollie says 'Jalen's a little bit better'
By Joe Juliano
Jalen Brunson is to Villanova what Derek Jeter was to Yankees
By Mike Jensen
Brunson has evolved into a national player of the year candidate
By Joe Juliano
Brunson leads Villanova basketball players to success on court and in classroom
By Susan Snyder
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer

Mikal Bridges

6-foot-7 | Junior | Guard/Forward | Malvern, Pa.
Villanova's Mikal Bridges, La Salle hero Tyrone Garland share a bond beyond March Madness
By Mike Jensen
For Bridges, there's more to success than talent
By Joe Juliano
For Villanova, the three B’s were building blocks
By Bob Ford
MICHAEL BRYANT / Staff Photographer

Omari Spellman

6-foot-9½ | Freshman | Forward | Cleveland
Omari Spellman combines basketball and poetry as his outlets
By Joe Juliano
How Villanova star Omari Spellman transformed from fat to fit
By Mari A. Schaefer
Spellman rises above the noise
By Mike Jensen
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer

Phil Booth

6-foot-3 | Junior | Guard | Baltimore
Phil Booth is back, and Villanova is better because of it
By John Smallwood
Booth's leadership and experience a key for Villanova
By Joe Juliano
CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer

Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree

6-foot-9 | Freshman | Forward | Philadelphia
Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree's journey to Villanova had twists and turns
By Mike Jensen
Cosby-Roundtree and the Villanova season that almost didn't happen
By Bob Ford
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer

Eric Paschall

6-foot-9 | Junior | Forward | Dobbs Ferry, N.Y.
Villanova sees the fruit from Eric Paschall's labor
By Mike Jensen
For Paschall, defense is the name of the game
By Joe Juliano
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer

Donte DiVincenzo

6-foot-5 | Sophomore | Guard | Wilmington, Del.
’Nova’s Donte DiVincenzo has accepted, and flourished in, his role as sixth man
By Joe Juliano
DiVincenzo doing whatever it takes to help Villanova
By Joe Juliano
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer

Collin Gillespie

6-foot-3 | Freshman | Guard | Warminster, Pa.
Villanova freshman Collin Gillespie proving he belongs
By Mike Jensen
