The 2017-18 Villanova Wildcats: The champions
The team that brought the title home
These were our favorite stories about the Wildcats this season.
Tuesday, April 3, 2018
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
Jay Wright
Head coach | 422-165 at Villanova | Churchville, Pa.Jay Wright building a Hall of Fame résumé The unspoken question: Will Wright walk? Wright’s way just as effective as ‘one-and-done’ Wright will always cherish his times with Rollie Massimino
CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
Jalen Brunson
6-foot-2 | Junior | Guard | Lincolnshire, Ill.Comparing Jalen and Rick Brunson, UConn's Kevin Ollie says 'Jalen's a little bit better' Jalen Brunson is to Villanova what Derek Jeter was to Yankees Brunson has evolved into a national player of the year candidate Brunson leads Villanova basketball players to success on court and in classroom
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
Mikal Bridges
6-foot-7 | Junior | Guard/Forward | Malvern, Pa.Villanova's Mikal Bridges, La Salle hero Tyrone Garland share a bond beyond March Madness For Bridges, there's more to success than talent For Villanova, the three B’s were building blocks
MICHAEL BRYANT / Staff Photographer
Omari Spellman
6-foot-9½ | Freshman | Forward | ClevelandOmari Spellman combines basketball and poetry as his outlets How Villanova star Omari Spellman transformed from fat to fit Spellman rises above the noise
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
Phil Booth
6-foot-3 | Junior | Guard | BaltimorePhil Booth is back, and Villanova is better because of it Booth's leadership and experience a key for Villanova
CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree
6-foot-9 | Freshman | Forward | PhiladelphiaDhamir Cosby-Roundtree's journey to Villanova had twists and turns Cosby-Roundtree and the Villanova season that almost didn't happen
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
Eric Paschall
6-foot-9 | Junior | Forward | Dobbs Ferry, N.Y.Villanova sees the fruit from Eric Paschall's labor For Paschall, defense is the name of the game
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
Donte DiVincenzo
6-foot-5 | Sophomore | Guard | Wilmington, Del.’Nova’s Donte DiVincenzo has accepted, and flourished in, his role as sixth man DiVincenzo doing whatever it takes to help Villanova
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
Collin Gillespie
6-foot-3 | Freshman | Guard | Warminster, Pa.Villanova freshman Collin Gillespie proving he belongs
