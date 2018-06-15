Villanova basketball lands forward Saddiq Bey, former N.C. State recruit

Mike Jensen is a general assignment reporter for the Inquirer and Daily News. Among other assignments, he writes "Off Campus," a regular column on college sports for the Inquirer. A staff writer with the Inquirer since 1988, Jensen covered college basketball and football beats for 15 years, wrote about soccer from 10 countries on five continents, and was assigned to the Kentucky Derby the year of Smarty Jones. He won Eclipse Awards for his coverage of Smarty Jones and Barbaro.

Saddiq Bey, who attended the same Washington, D.C. high school as former Villanova star Josh Hart, committed Friday to Villanova after previously de-committing from North Carolina State.

A 6-foot-7 forward from Sidwell Friends, class of 2018, Bey also had visited Vanderbilt and considered Georgetown before committing to immediately join Villanova, announcing the decision on Twitter.

Spots opened up at Villanova after Donte DiVincenzo and Omari Spellman entered the NBA draft. When the pair announced last month, Jay Wright made it clear he was in recruiting mode to replace them. Stanford’s Reid Travis, a graduate transfer with a year of eligibility remaining, also has been considering Villanova, but reportedly has a visit to Kentucky lined up next week.

Bey is known as a rugged rebounder who can play either forward position. He was ranked 134th in his class by 247 Sports Composite and 118th nationally by Rivals.