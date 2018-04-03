Search

MICHAEL BRYANT / Staff Photographer
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer
CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
MICHAEL BRYANT / Staff Photographer
CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
 

The 2017-18 Villanova Wildcats: NCAA tournament

A march through the madness

Villanova showed resolve and toughness in its journey to the championship game.

Tuesday, April 3, 2018
March 15, 2018
NCAA first round:
Villanova 87, Radford 61
Pittsburgh
Villanova forward Omari Spellman throws down a dunk against Radford during the first round of the NCAA tournament at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. (YONG KIM / Staff Photographer)
The Wildcats' Mikal Bridges takes a shot vs. Radford. (YONG KIM / Staff Photographer)
Eric Paschall rises up for Villanova against Radford center Randy Phillips during the second half. (YONG KIM / Staff Photographer)
Villanova head coach Jay Wright signals to his team. (YONG KIM / Staff Photographer)
Omari Spellman tries to block a shot by Radford forward Ed Polite Jr. (YONG KIM / Staff Photographer)
Mikal Bridges defends Radford guard Carlik Jones. (YONG KIM / Staff Photographer)
Players on the Radford bench watch during the second half against Villanova. ( KEITH SRAKOCIC / Associated Press)
Mikal Bridges drives to the hoop on Radford's Donald Hicks. ( KEITH SRAKOCIC / Associated Press)
 
By Joe Juliano:
Villanova opens March Madness with win over Radford; will face Alabama
By Bob Ford:
Villanova wins easily in first round, avoids hard fate
By John Smallwood:
Two things that may have been overlooked in Villanova's win
Jay Wright’s way just as effective as 'one-and-done'
Box score:
Villanova 87, Radford 61
March 17, 2018
NCAA second round:
Villanova 81, Alabama 58
Pittsburgh
Villanova's Mikal Bridges celebrates with teammates Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree (left) and Donte DiVincenzo after draining a three-pointer against Alabama in the second round of the NCAA tournament at PPG Paints Arena. (YONG KIM / Staff Photographer)
Villanova's Phil Booth hangs on the rim after dunking over Alabama guard John Petty during the second half. (YONG KIM / Staff Photographer)
Eric Paschall blocks a shot by Alabama's Collin Sexton. (YONG KIM / Staff Photographer)
Omari Spellman celebrates after the Wildcats defeated the Crimson Tide. (YONG KIM / Staff Photographer)
Mikal Bridges goes in for a layup against Alabama's Alex Reese (right) and John Petty. (YONG KIM / Staff Photographer)
Omari Spellman puts up a jump shot vs. Alabama. (YONG KIM / Staff Photographer)
Mikal Bridges leaps into the air, looking for a teammate to pass the ball to during the first half vs. Alabama. (YONG KIM / Staff Photographer)
Donte DiVincenzo launches a three-pointer over Alabama guard Dazon Ingram late in the first half. (YONG KIM / Staff Photographer)
Phil Booth has his eyes on the hoop as Alabama's John Petty chases him from behind. (YONG KIM / Staff Photographer)
 
By Joe Juliano:
Behind Mikal Bridges, Villanova continues run with win over Alabama
Villanova hopes a younger roster can match previous success
Former Big East rivals Jay Wright and Bob Huggins set to meet in Sweet 16
Business as usual for Villanova in Sweet 16, after weekend of upsets
By Bob Ford:
Donte DiVincenzo three-pointers and Villanova fly to the Sweet Sixteen
NCAA tournament rolls Sweetly along for March Madness’ 16 survivors
By John Smallwood:
Villanova proves to be model of consistency in win over Alabama
Villanova makes NCAA trip to Boston once again, but Jay Wright says this squad is different
‘Press Virginia’ won’t change because it's playing Villanova
Box score:
Villanova 81, Alabama 58
March 23, 2018
NCAA East Regional semifinals:
Villanova 90, West Virginia 78
Boston
Omari Spellman celebrates during a Villanova run in the first half of the East Regional semifinals vs. Sagaba Konate (left) and West Virginia at TD Garden. (CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer)
Villanova's Collin Gillespie and West Virginia's Jevon Carter chase a loose ball during the first half. (CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer)
Omari Spellman denies West Virginia guard James Bolden during the second half. (YONG KIM / Staff Photographer)
Mikal Bridges drives to the basket against West Virginia's Wesley Harris. (YONG KIM / Staff Photographer)
Eric Paschall and Esa Ahmad of West Virginia battle for the ball. (YONG KIM / Staff Photographer)
Donte DiVincenzo and Phil Booth celebrate after Villanova beat West Virginia to reach the East Regional final. (YONG KIM / Staff Photographer)
The Villanova bench erupts after a basket vs. West Virginia. (YONG KIM / Staff Photographer)
Villanova fans cheer during the game at Kelly's Taproom in Bryn Mawr. ( ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer)
West Virginia's Sagaba Konate gets past Omari Spellman for a dunk. (CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer)
Phil Booth drives past the Mountaineers' Jevon Carter during the first half. (CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer)
Villanova's Eric Paschall (left) and Omari Spellman talk during the East Regional semifinals. (YONG KIM / Staff Photographer)
 
By Joe Juliano:
Villanova outlasts West Virginia in Sweet 16
Villanova thinking three-point shooting in Elite Eight duel with Texas Tech
By Bob Ford:
Villanova survives an old-fashioned slugfest
When Villanova is in trouble, it's time to phone Booth
By Mike Jensen:
Villanova’s defense against West Virginia showed up when needed in Sweet 16
By John Smallwood:
Villanova used West Virginia foul trouble to take control of game, advance to Elite Eight
Box score:
Villanova 90, West Virginia 78
March 25, 2018
NCAA East Regional final:
Villanova 71, Texas Tech 59
Boston
Villanova's Mikal Bridges throws down a dunk vs. Texas Tech in the East Regional final at TD Garden. (CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer)
Eric Paschall rises up on his way to the basket against the Red Raiders' Jarrett Culver. (YONG KIM / Staff Photographer)
Jalen Brunson holds the East Regional championship trophy as he and the rest of the Wildcats tell the nation they're heading to the Final Four. (YONG KIM / Staff Photographer)
Phil Booth and Eric Paschall celebrate after Villanova defeated Texas Tech. (YONG KIM / Staff Photographer)
Donte DiVincenzo is exuberant as time runs out in the Wildcats' victory. (YONG KIM / Staff Photographer)
Texas Tech's Norense Odiase can only watch as Omari Spellman eyes a dunk after getting past the Red Raiders' Justin Gray. (YONG KIM / Staff Photographer)
Mikal Bridges makes his way to the basket against Texas Tech's Norense Odiase. (YONG KIM / Staff Photographer)
The Wildcats celebrate on the court after beating Texas Tech and reaching the Final Four. (YONG KIM / Staff Photographer)
Jay Wright is showered in blue and white confetti while holding the East Regional championship trophy. (YONG KIM / Staff Photographer)
Donte DiVincenzo looks to pass to Jalen Brunson against Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver. (YONG KIM / Staff Photographer)
Mikal Bridges tries to get the hoop against Red Raiders guard Jarrett Culver. (YONG KIM / Staff Photographer)
Villanova sophomore Harrison Jumper (center) jumps up to celebrate a three point shot during the second half at Villanova's Connelly Center. (MICHAEL BRYANT / Staff Photographer)
Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree celebrates after a Donte DiVincenzo dunk vs. Texas Tech. (CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer)
Jalen Brunson holds up his piece of the net after Villanova's victory sent them to the Final Four for the second time in three seasons. (CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer)
 
By Joe Juliano:
Villanova grinds out win over Texas Tech, reaches Final Four
By Bob Ford:
Villanova returns to Final Four with newfound defense
By John Smallwood:
Freshmen accepted any role that would help Villanova reach the Final Four
Donte DiVincenzo and Eric Paschall more than spectators for this Final Four team
By Mike Jensen:
Wildcats’ toughness made a believer out of Texas Tech coach Chris Beard
Box score:
Villanova 71, Texas Tech 59
Off to the Final Four
Villanova fans gather outside the Davis Center before the team departs for the Final Four on March 28, 2018. (CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer)
A construction crew working on a renovation of The Pavilion showed their support before the Wildcats left for San Antonio. (CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer)
Jalen Brunson (front) and Mikal Bridges greet fans before leaving. (CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer)
Phil Booth heads to the Villanova locker room at the Alamodome before a practice. (YONG KIM / Staff Photographer)
The Wildcats gather around coach Jay Wright before a practice in San Antonio. (CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer)
Jay Wright acknowledges the crowd before he and his Villanova team leave for the Final Four. (CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer)
 
By Marcus Hayes:
Villanova’s Jay Wright is happy that Kansas’ Bill Self is happy (for now)
Villanova hero Kris Jenkins, career in peril, plans to rise again
Jalen Brunson and Ryan Arcidiacono share Villanova DNA
By Joe Juliano:
Villanova-Kansas duel in Final Four could come down to threes
Villanova team chaplain happy for Sister Jean and Loyola Chicago
Villanova’s Final Four meeting with Kansas is another marquee matchup for Brunson
By John Smallwood:
Villanova’s Jay Wright and Loyola’s Porter Moser: Final Fours and Italian cuisine
By Mike Sielski:
Ashley Howard will likely be the next branch on Jay Wright’s coaching tree
Don’t forget: Sister Jean is more than just a meme
By Mike Jensen:
March (and decades-long) Madness: Meet the kings and queens of Nova Nation
Donte DiVincenzo isn't bothered by Final Four stage
By Bob Ford:
The Final Four stage is big, but not too big for Villanova
Mikal Bridges and the Villanova road to the NBA
By Susan Snyder:
When sports and spirituality collide: Villanova and Loyola-Chicago, two Catholic schools, in Final Four over Easter weekend
By Ed Barkowitz:
Fifty things to know about the Final Four
March 31, 2018
NCAA national semifinal:
Villanova 95, Kansas 79
San Antonio
The Villanova bench leaps onto the court after an early run forced Kansas to call timeout during the national semifinals at the Alamodome. (CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer)
Eric Paschall throws down a two-hand jam vs. the Jayhawks. (YONG KIM / Staff Photographer)
Donte DiVincenzo dribbles past Kansas' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk. (YONG KIM / Staff Photographer)
Will D. Cat gets the Villanova crowd pumped up during a timeout. (YONG KIM / Staff Photographer)
Phil Booth soars to the hoop for a layup against Kansas' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (right) and Devonte' Graham. (YONG KIM / Staff Photographer)
Phil Booth tries to get past the Jayhawks' Malik Newman. (YONG KIM / Staff Photographer)
Mikal Bridges puts up a jumper against Kansas. (YONG KIM / Staff Photographer)
Omari Spellman draws a foul from Kansas forward Silvio De Sousa (right) after getting past Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk. (YONG KIM / Staff Photographer)
Mikal Bridges heads in for an easy two points in front of Kansas' Lagerald Vick. (YONG KIM / Staff Photographer)
Omari Spellman swats away a shot Kansas guard Devonte' Graham. (YONG KIM / Staff Photographer)
Jay Wright watches as Jalen Brunson takes a shot. (YONG KIM / Staff Photographer)
Kansas' Devonte' Graham can only watch as Donte DiVincenzo extends for a layup. (YONG KIM / Staff Photographer)
Jay Wright encourages his team during the second half of the Wildcats' victory. (CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer)
Eric Paschall exults after a dunk. (CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer)
Omari Spellman (left) and Mikal Bridges try to block a shot by Kansas' Malik Newman in the first half. (CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer)
Mikal Bridges blocks a shot by the Jayhawks' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk. (CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer)
Mikal Bridges (left) and Omari Spellman reach for a rebound in front of Kansas' Silvio De Sousa in the second half. (CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer)
 
By Joe Juliano:
Villanova thrills with big win over Kansas
For Jay Wright, being comfortable at another Final Four not that easy
By Bob Ford:
Wildcats drain the drama from their Final Four game
Mikal Bridges down to one last game
By Marcus Hayes:
’Nova is still improving. Watch out, Michigan
Villanova aided by the ghost of Rollie Massimino
By Mike Sielski:
Jalen Brunson gives Villanova another masterful night
From Fordham to the Final Four: How Eric Paschall ended up at Villanova
By Mike Jensen:
Villanova’s shower of three-pointers overshadows its defense
Michigan’s John Beilein is no stranger to Jay Wright or Villanova
Box score:
Villanova 95, Kansas 79
Framed reprints, back issues and other collectibles available at the Philly.com store
Home
From doubts to dominance
Regular Season
Another Big East banner
National Championship
A dominating finish
Nova's champions
The team that brought the title home
