The 2017-18 Villanova Wildcats: NCAA tournament
A march through the madness
Villanova showed resolve and toughness in its journey to the championship game.
Tuesday, April 3, 2018
March 15, 2018
NCAA first round:
Villanova 87, Radford 61
Pittsburgh
March 17, 2018
NCAA second round:
Villanova 81, Alabama 58
Pittsburgh
March 23, 2018
NCAA East Regional semifinals:
Villanova 90, West Virginia 78
Boston
March 25, 2018
NCAA East Regional final:
Villanova 71, Texas Tech 59
Boston
Off to the Final Four
March 31, 2018
NCAA national semifinal:
Villanova 95, Kansas 79
San Antonio
