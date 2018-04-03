Search

The 2017-18 Villanova Wildcats: National champions

A dominating finish

Donte DiVincenzo’s shining moment led Villanova to its third national championship.

Tuesday, April 3, 2018
TBS
The clock runs out as Villanova wins is third national championship, and second in three seasons.
April 2, 2018
NCAA championship:
Villanova 79, Michigan 62
San Antonio

The game

By Joe Juliano:
Villanova, behind Donte DiVincenzo’s brilliant game, overwhelms Michigan for the national championship
By Bob Ford:
Once the Wildcats reached the final, a win was almost preordained
By Marcus Hayes:
The NBA was watching as Donte DiVincenzo put on his show
By Mike Sielski:
Jay Wright is building a Hall of Fame-worthy career
By Mike Jensen:
The key to the Cats’ win? Silencing Michigan’s Moe Wagner
Box score:
Villanova 79, Michigan 62
House of Highlights
Donte DiVincenzo set a record for most points scored by a bench player in the championship game, putting up 31.

The celebration

By Erin McCarthy:
Villanova fans and students let loose after another national title
By Rob Tornoe:
Philly to host a parade for the Wildcats
By Mike Jensen:
Jalen Brunson even set the tone for Villanova’s celebration
By Stephanie Farr:
Bloody Marys, Tom Brady and SNL: Social media reacts to Villanova's win
TBS
Look back at the best moments of the NCAA tournament with TBS’ “One Shining Moment” video.
