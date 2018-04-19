Villanova's Donte DiVincenzo to enter NBA draft, not hire an agent

Could this be the 'Year of the Offensive Line' at Penn State?

Could this be the 'Year of the Offensive Line' at Penn State? Apr 18

Joe Juliano has been a member of our sports staff since 1985. His current beats are Penn State football, college basketball, golf, and the Penn Relays. A graduate of Temple University, he also worked for 10 years with United Press International, the last seven as Philadelphia sports editor.

Villanova guard Donte DiVincenzo going in for a layup in the NCAA final.

Villanova guard Donte DiVincenzo, the most outstanding player of the Final Four who helped lead the Wildcats to the 2018 national title, announced Thursday that he will enter the NBA draft but not hire an agent.

Two other Wildcats, forward Eric Paschall and guard Phil Booth, announced they will return to Villanova for their final season of eligibility.

By not hiring an agent, DiVincenzo, of Wilmington, will be able to come back to the Wildcats if he decides he needs another season to improve his draft position. Entering the draft process means he will be able to work out for and meet with NBA teams during this time.

The deadline for pulling out of the draft and returning to school is May 30.

The 6-foot-5 DiVincenzo enjoyed a national-championship game for the ages, scoring 31 points, the most ever scored by a non-starter in the national finals. He shot 10 for 15 from the floor overall and drained five three-point baskets in seven attempts as the Wildcats won the title with a 79-62 win over Michigan.

In the NCAA tournament, DiVincenzo averaged 15 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists and shot 54.7 percent from the floor and 50 percent (17 of 34) from three-point range. In two of the games — second round vs. Alabama and in the championship contest — he provided an immediate spark off the bench, scoring 18 first-half points in each.

For the season, he was third on the team in scoring with a 13.4-point average and second in assists at 3.5 per game. He shot 48.1 percent from the field and 40.1 percent from beyond the arc, and knocked down 85 three-point baskets, third on the Wildcats.

His versatility in being able to play either guard spot and defend multiple positions, in addition to an incredible leaping ability, makes him attractive to NBA scouts.

Asked at Monday night’s Big Five banquet about the possibility of moving on to the NBA, DiVincenzo said, “There’s always the good in that you get to live out a dream. It’s a dream I’ve been thinking about since I was a little kid, so there’s always a thought of that.”

He added, “And there’s a thought that you’re leaving not only a great team but you’re leaving a great university. There’s so many people that have helped me get to this point that you kind of don’t want to do that. You want to give them everything that they’ve given you.”

“Donte has consistently improved in his time at Villanova through dedication and a commitment to our core values,” coach Jay Wright said. “His play this season has created a unique opportunity for him to receive feedback from NBA teams in the draft process. We support Donte fully, and our staff will work together with him and his family to help him assess the next step in his basketball career.”

The 6-7 Paschall explored the possibility of entering the draft but opted to return. He averaged 10.6 points and 5.3 rebounds this season and led the Wildcats’ starters in field-goal shooting (53.3 percent).

One of Villanova’s three captains this season, the 6-3 Booth, who missed seven games this season with a broken bone in his right (shooting) hand, averaged 10 points and had an assist-to-turnover ratio of better than 2-1.

“Phil and Eric are two of the cornerstone leaders of our team,” Wright said. “Each of them is widely respected by their teammates, not just for their talent, but for the kind of young men they are. We are thrilled that they will help lead our team again as seniors.”

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.