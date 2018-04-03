Michigan mourns as 'Nova nation goes wild: The front pages

Bucks girl, 14, dies 3 days after being found shot, stabbed at her home

The front page of the Philadelphia Daily News on Tuesday, April 3, 2018.

As with any sports event, there is a winner and loser. And how you feel the next day depends on which side of the divide your team landed. In Michigan, they’re mourning while in ‘Nova nation they were dancing in the streets. Here’s how the newspapers in both places handled the NCAA championship game.

First, in ‘Nova nation.

Three, by the way, is two more NCAA championships than the University of Michigan has won.

Meanwhile, in Michigan, the Detroit newspapers wrapped their daily editions in a four-page section of bad news …

Ann Arbor, home to the University of Michigan, used to have a daily paper, but no more. But here’s how the news played in Oakland, Mich.

The New York Times, in the meantime, gave a little love to Villanova.

