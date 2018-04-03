Michigan mourns as 'Nova nation goes wild: The front pages

As with any sports event, there is a winner and loser. And how you feel the next day depends on which side of the divide your team landed. In Michigan, they’re mourning while in ‘Nova nation they were dancing in the streets. Here’s how the newspapers in both places handled the NCAA championship game.
First, in ‘Nova nation.
Three, by the way, is two more NCAA championships than the University of Michigan has won.
Meanwhile, in Michigan, the Detroit newspapers wrapped their daily editions in a four-page section of bad news …
Ann Arbor, home to the University of Michigan, used to have a daily paper, but no more. But here’s how the news played in Oakland, Mich.
The New York Times, in the meantime, gave a little love to Villanova.
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.