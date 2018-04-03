sports

Villanova

Michigan mourns as 'Nova nation goes wild: The front pages

PA_PDN (1)
Camera icon Philadelphia Daily News
The front page of the Philadelphia Daily News on Tuesday, April 3, 2018.
by , Staff Writer @jgambardello | jgambardello@phillynews.com
Joseph A. Gambardello

Staff Writer

Joseph A. Gambardello is online breaking news editor. A former wire service foreign correspondent and New York City newspaper journalist, he joined the Inquirer in 1995 and has worked on the city, South Jersey, features, and online desks. 

As with any sports event, there is a winner and loser. And how you feel the next day depends on which side of the divide your team landed. In Michigan, they’re mourning while in ‘Nova nation they were dancing in the streets. Here’s how the newspapers in both places handled the NCAA championship game.

First, in ‘Nova nation.

 

Camera icon The Philadelphia Inquirer
The Philadelphia Inquirer front page for Tuesday, April 3, 2018.

Three, by the way, is two more NCAA championships than the University of Michigan has won.

Camera icon Philadelphia Daily News
The front page of the Philadelphia Daily News on Tuesday, April 3, 2018.

 

Camera icon Daily Times
The friont page of the Daily Times on Tuesday, April, 3, 2018.

Meanwhile, in Michigan, the Detroit newspapers wrapped their daily editions in a four-page section of bad news …

Ann Arbor, home to the University of Michigan, used to have a daily paper, but no more. But here’s how the news played in Oakland, Mich.

Camera icon The Oakland Press
The front page of the Oakland (Mich.) Press on Tuesday, April 3, 2018

The New York Times, in the meantime, gave a little love to Villanova.

Camera icon The New York Times
The New York Times front page for Tuesday, April 3, 2018.

 

 

