Penn coach Steve Donahue sees many similarities in Villanova, Kansas ahead of Final Four matchup

Penn Quakers head coach Steve Donahue coached against Villanova in the regular season and Kansas in the NCAA tournament.

When Penn coach Steve Donahue looks at Final Four opponents Villanova and Kansas, he sees teams with plenty of similarities.

Villanova will meet Kansas in Saturday’s semifinal and Donahue has a good feel for both teams after playing both No. 1 seeds at much different junctures of the season.

Penn lost to Villanova 90-62 on Nov. 29 and fell to Kansas 76-60 on March 15 in an NCAA tournament first round matchup which amounted to a home game for the Jayhawks in Wichita.

Granted, Penn (24-9) was a much better team when it faced Kansas then when it played Villanova. The loss to the Wildcats dropped Penn’s record to 5-4.

The similarities begin with the makeup of the rosters.

“They both have older players, no one-and-dones,” Donahue said in a phone interview. “Whoever shoots the ball well from three will probably win the game because they both really can shoot it.”

Kansas is 11th in the nation in three-point shooting (40.3 percent) while Villanova is 19th (40.0 percent).

“They are very similar teams, great coaching, good defensively but not great,” Donahue said. “They are really good offensive teams.”

That last statement is illustrated by the fact that under Jay Wright, Villanova leads the nation in scoring, averaging 86.6 point per game, while Bill Self’s Kansas squad is 29th (81.4 ppg.).

A key for Villanova will be to stop sizzling 6-foot-3 redshirt sophomore Malik Newman, who had 32 points in the Jayhawks 85-81 overtime win on Sunday over Duke in the Midwest Regional final. Newman, a transfer from Mississippi State, is averaging 21.7 points in four tournament games.

The only team that held him relatively in check during this tournament was Penn. Newman hit 5 of 12 shots and was 0 for 2 from beyond the arc while scoring 10 points against the Quakers.

“Our game plan was to not allow easy drive-and kicks because that is what Newman thrives on,” Donahue said. “He is such a great catch-and-shoot guy and I thought we did a good job.”

This is a game that is a matchup of All-American point guards, Villanova’s Jalen Brunson and Devonte’ Graham of Kansas.

Graham opened with 29 points against Penn (although he shot 9 for 24) but has averaged 11.3 points in his last three games. Brunson is averaging 17.5 points in the tournament while shooting 14 of 26 from three-point range.

That matchup, will be an obvious key, according to Donahue, who says the teams also play a similar style.

“They both like to go with four guards around one big,” Donahue said.

The Penn coach feels that Kansas 7-foot sophomore Udoka Azubuike will be a key. He was limited to three minutes against Penn, his first game back after missing the Big 12 tournament with a knee injury. In the last three tournament games, Azubuike is averaging 11 points and 8.6 rebounds in 22 minutes a game.

“Azubuike, if healthy is a handful,” said Donahue, whose team cut Kansas lead to 52-48 with 11 minutes and 23 seconds left, but never got closer “Kansas may have an advantage although he is very foul prone.”

He has fouled out of Kansas’ last two NCAA wins.

In addition to Brunson, Donahue loves the savvy and skill that likely lottery pick Mikal Bridges and guard Phil Booth, two redshirt juniors, bring to Villanova.

Donahue says it should be a great game between two powerhouses who have earned their No. 1 seedings. This is a game where the toughest job may belong to the scorekeeper.

“One weakness is that neither team gets to the foul line a lot and they rely on jump shots” Donahue said. “This could be a game that is played in the 90s.”

