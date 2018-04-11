Villanova's Jalen Brunson entering the NBA draft

Joe Juliano has been a member of our sports staff since 1985. His current beats are Penn State football, college basketball, golf, and the Penn Relays. A graduate of Temple University, he also worked for 10 years with United Press International, the last seven as Philadelphia sports editor.

Jalen Brunson of Villanova before a game against Marquette at the Wells Fargo Center.

Villanova guard Jalen Brunson, the consensus national player of the year in college basketball, announced Wednesday that he will forego his final year of eligibility and enter the NBA draft.

Brunson made his announcement in a “message to my Villanova family” on ESPN.com.

“After careful consideration and prayer, I have decided to enter the 2018 NBA draft and hire an agent,” he said in the message, addressed to “Nova Nation.”

“I want to thank my parents, family members including extended family, and close friends for their continued love and support through this process. I would also like to thank all the coaches that I have had throughout my career for everything they have done for me and my family. Lastly, I want to thank my teammates for welcoming me to a family that I am forever grateful for being able to join.”

In helping lead the Wildcats to a 36-4 record and their second national championship in three years, the 6-foot-2½ Brunson, of Lincolnshire, Ill., led the team in scoring with an 18.9-point average and in assists at 4.6 per game. He shot 52.1 percent from the field overall, 40.8 percent from three-point range, and 80.2 percent on free throws. He was a calm and cool floor leader, with his 2.6 assist-to-turnover ratio ranking among the best in the nation.

Brunson won the John R. Wooden Award and the Naismith Award as college basketball’s outstanding player. He also was named player of the year by the Associated Press, the U.S. Basketball Writers Association, the National Association of Basketball Coaches, and the Sporting News.

He is the second Wildcat in as many days to declare for the draft, joining redshirt junior forward Mikal Bridges.

“Jalen has left an indelible mark on our university and our basketball program,” Villanova coach Jay Wright said. “He is both the consummate Villanova basketball player and Villanova student-athlete, a leader on and off the court. We’re proud of the man he has become. This is an intelligent decision, and I have every confidence in his ability to succeed at the professional level.”

Brunson is scheduled to graduate from Villanova later this summer. He was named a second-team CoSIDA academic All-American after compiling a 3.34 grade-point average as a communications major.

“When I decided to commit to Coach Jay Wright and the basketball program, I was driven by three goals: getting my education, competing at the highest level, and winning a national championship,” Brunson wrote. “While I pride myself on remaining disciplined and focused to achieve these goals, I have grown as a man and have established lifelong relationships.”

