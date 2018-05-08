Source: Dwayne Anderson to return to Villanova on Jay Wright's coaching staff

Vince Covello, former area golfer, returns and succeeds in U.S. Open qualifier

Jay Wright is bringing back an old assistant to fill in for Ashley Howard, who left for La Salle.

Former Villanova star Dwayne Anderson, a starter on the Wildcats’ 2009 Final Four team, is returning to his alma mater as director of basketball operations, according to a source.

Anderson, who spent the last five seasons as an assistant coach at Penn State, replaces Mike Nardi. Nardi was elevated to assistant coach by Jay Wright following the departure of Ashley Howard, who became head coach at La Salle.

Anderson averaged 9.0 points and 6.2 rebounds his senior season at Villanova, but improved his totals to 13.2 points and 8.6 rebounds per game in the Wildcats’ five NCAA contests. After graduation, he played for four seasons in Europe before accepting an assistant’s job at Penn State.