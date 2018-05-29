Donte DiVincenzo staying in NBA draft, leaving Villanova

Joe Juliano has been a member of our sports staff since 1985. His current beats are Penn State football, college basketball, golf, and the Penn Relays. A graduate of Temple University, he also worked for 10 years with United Press International, the last seven as Philadelphia sports editor.

Villanova guard Donte DiVincenzo, whose NBA draft stock rose after his 31-point performance in his team’s national-championship game victory and improved even more after his performance in the NBA combine, announced Tuesday that he will stay in the draft and hire an agent, ending his career with the Wildcats.

The 6-foot-4 ½ DiVincenzo made the announcement on Instagram.

“After gathering all of the information possible, my decision is to keep my name in the NBA Draft and hire an agent,” DiVincenzo wrote. “I thank everyone who has helped me reach this decision because it was not easy.”

DiVincenzo, of Wilmington, said he received “an unbelievable amount of support throughout” his career and the draft process from the Villanova community, and particularly those members affiliated with the basketball program.

“I want to thank my teammates and coaches for helping me get to this point,” he said. “My teammates are my brothers, and we will share a bond forever. I thank Coach [Jay] Wright for challenging me day in and day out, all while loving me like a son. I would not be in the position I am today if it was not for him and the Villanova basketball program.”

DiVincenzo played for two seasons at Villanova after sitting out much of his true freshman year because of a broken bone in his foot and earning a redshirt. He averaged 13.4 points and 4.8 rebounds last season and won the Big East award as sixth man of the year. He received an abundance of national attention April 2 when he scored 31 points off the bench in the Wildcats’ 79-62 victory over Michigan, the team’s second national championship in three years.

DiVincenzo then impressed NBA scouts and executives at the NBA combine earlier this month, with his performance in drills and scrimmages moving him up to possible first-round draft status, according to reports.

“Donte has handled this process intelligently and received very positive feedback from the NBA teams about his prospects in this year’s draft,” Wright said in a statement. “We fully support this decision and are excited about what the future holds for him at the next level. Donte is an outstanding young man and the Nova Nation will always take pride in his accomplishments.”

DiVincenzo is the third Villanova player who will be in the NBA draft, joining teammates Mikal Bridges and Jalen Brunson. A fourth Wildcat, forward Omari Spellman, has until Wednesday to announce whether he will remain in the draft or return to the Main Line.