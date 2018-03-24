sports

NCAA Tournament/Colleges

Villanova's Elite Eight opponent set as Texas Tech beats Purdue

NOVA24
Camera icon Yong Kim
Purdue guard P.J. Thompson (center) goes after the basketball against Texas Tech guard Keenan Evans (left) as forward Zach Smith waits to set a screen during the first-half in a East Regional Sweet 16 game on Friday, March 23, 2018 at the TD Garden in Boston. YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
by , STAFF COLUMNIST @SmallTerp | smallwj@phillynews.com
Close icon

John Smallwood

STAFF COLUMNIST

John Smallwood has been on our staff since 1994. He began as the beat writer for Villanova University basketball and was promoted to columnist in 1995. He has won several awards while covering almost every major sporting event, including the Super Bowl, World Series, NBA Finals, Stanley Cup Finals, Final Four, World Cup and Olympics. His focus now is on writing Philly.com's Sports Tonight columns.

More by John Smallwood

BOSTON – Something was in the air, something that said it would only take that one decisive spurt of separation to determine things between third-seeded Texas Tech and No.2 seed Purdue.

More Villanova coverage

It was just a matter of when it would happen and which team would use it to advance to the East Regional final of the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

The way things were playing out it looked like Texas Tech had made that surge midway through the second half when a 13-4 run gave the Red Raiders a nine-point advantage with a little over nine and a half minutes remaining.

But as it had done the other times that Tech had got a little extension, Purdue scrapped back to stay within striking distance.

Ultimately, however, Purdue never could make it all up and Texas Tech pulled out a 78-65 win on Friday at the TD Garden.

Leading 60-55 with 4:42 remaining, the Red Raiders (27-9) advance the first Elite Eight in the program’s history by closing the game out on 18-10 run.

Senior guard Keenan Evans had 16 points and four assists, while Zach Smith (14), Justin Gray (12) and Zhaire Smith (11) also scored in double figures for Tech.

The Red Raiders will play top-seeded Villanova for a spot in the 2018 Final Four next week in San Antonio.

Sophomore guard Carsen Edwards led Purdue (30-7) with a game-high 30 points.

More Coverage

Published:
We encourage respectful comments but reserve the right to delete anything that doesn't contribute to an engaging dialogue
Help us moderate this thread by flagging comments that violate our guidelines
Commenting policy | Comments FAQ

Comment policy:

Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.

Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.

Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.

Load comments