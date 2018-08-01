Ohio State coach Urban Meyer put on administrative leave after abuse allegations

Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer has been put on paid leave as former assistant coach Zach Smith is under investigation for domestic abuse allegations.

Courtney Smith, Zach’s wife, alleged that her husband abused her while working for Ohio State in 2015, and the university is now trying to uncover the truth to an allegation that people close to Meyer — including his wife — were aware of the situation.

“We are focused on supporting our players and on getting to the truth as expeditiously as possible,” the school said in a statement.

“[Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith] and I agree that being on leave during this inquiry will facilitate its completion,” Meyers said. “This allows the team to conduct training camp with minimal distraction. I eagerly look forward to the resolution of this matter.”